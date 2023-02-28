EastEnders spoilers: Suki Panesar in danger as she BETRAYS Nish!

Suki Panesar gets one over on Nish Panesar in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Suki Panesar is keen to get husband Nish Panesar off her back for a while, encouraging him to spend some time at their business in Leeds.

But there's a shock for the family when Ash Panesar reveals she's going to leave the Square after being reoffered a job in Canada.

Nish is determined to keep his only daughter close and he takes Suki aside, telling her they need to do all they can to persuade Ash that she's better off working in Walford.

Suki can see that a move away from the Square would help Ash spread her wings, and she secretly decides to defy Nish's request.

Knowing that the best way to get an obstinate Ash to take the job is by trying to persuade her NOT to, Suki tells a furious Ash that there's no point in her taking the job, as there's no way that she's good enough to do it!

Her plan works perfectly and Suki hides her relief when Ash insists she's taking the position, just to spite her mum.

Suki tells Nish that there was nothing she could do to stop Ash from accepting the new role and Nish is forced to go along with it.

After they head to the Vic to reluctantly celebrate Ash's new role, it seems Suki's deceit has been uncovered...

Nish soon realises that Suki played a part in getting Ash to leave and when they get back home he threatens her.

Is Suki in danger?

Denise is on edge after finding out that husband Jack Branning is investigating Ravi Gulati over suspected criminal dealings.

After discovering that Ravi is being watched, she's in a huge panic that she and Ravi have been spotted together getting much closer than they should!

In a bid to keep her cheating a secret, Denise tries to subtly persuade Jack to drop looking into Ravi.

When she later sees Ravi in the Vic, however, she's consumed with jealousy... He's with a date and Denise finds out he's taking her to the same hotel that he invited her to for a romp!

Will Denise take revenge on Ravi for playing around with her feelings?

Whitney Dean is in a bad place as she tries to come to terms with losing her baby, after little 'Peach' was found to have a chromosomal abnormality.

Unable to accept comfort, she pushes her loved ones away but Chelsea Fox and Sonia Fowler won't give up on her. Chelsea promises Whitney she'll be there for her any time she needs.

Zack Hudson is also grieving the loss of his daughter with Whitney, but fearing she doesn't want anything to do with him, he's feeling lost.

Desperate to speak to speak to Whit, Zack doesn't realise that actually she wants to talk to him to. A worried Sharon Watts tries to encourage her brother to reach out to Whitney.

Will he offer an olive branch so they can be there for each other in their despair?

Also, Callum Highway gets a promotion to Trainee Detective Constable and he celebrates in the Vic with boss Jack Branning and husband Ben Mitchell.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.