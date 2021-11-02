'EastEnders' spoilers: Tiffany Butcher-Baker is hit by Keegan's bombshell!

Tiffany Butcher-Baker makes a shock discovery in Friday's episode of EastEnders (8:05 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Tiffany Butcher-Baker gets a worrying call from one of her hen party girls who says she's lost her car keys. Liam Butcher, of course, knows EXACTLY what happened to the keys but he covers with Tiff and pretends to be concerned!

Later, Tiff's unimpressed when Dotty Cotton tells her that she should ditch her plans for a date with Aaron Monroe. She insists her ex Keegan Butcher-Baker is a better man but Tiff thinks she's just stirring.

But when Keegan is really supportive to her over her latest business venture she has a change of heart and she ends up cancelling her date with Aaron after all.

When Keegan's in the Vic, he offers an olive branch to Liam, who hasn't forgiven him for cheating on Tiff. He tells his dad Mitch Baker that he wants to reunite with Tiff and hopes they can find a way back.

Keegan overhears Liam talking about money and going into business with Tiff and he instantly feels alarmed, knowing it won't be good news for her. He confronts Tiff and tells her what he heard Liam discussing. Will she take it on board?

Stacey Slater does a runner from Jean Slater! (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey Slater doesn't want Kat Slater to move out of the house because of the friction between her and Jean Slater over Eve Unwin.

She asks her not to move in with Phil Mitchell and then takes Jean Slater out for some family time with the Slater kids.

Kat has asked Stacey and Jean to look after her son Tommy Moon but she's made them promise not to let him kick his football as he's still recovering from an ankle injury.

Things soon kick off between Stacey and Jean and a fed up Stacey heads to the cafe to get away from it all. In the cafe she finds Kheerat Panesar, who gets flirty with her again.

After realising Stacey is missing, Jean goes looking for her, leaving Tommy on his own. Tommy takes out a football he's hidden away... Is he about to do himself some damage?

Patrick Trueman tries to talk sense into Vi Highway. (Image credit: BBC)

Patrick Trueman is worried about Vi Highway after finding out about the secret son that she had adopted. He's sure that it would be the best thing for her to try and track him down and make up for the time they've lost.

Vi, however, still can't deal with all the guilt and grief over giving up her son all those years ago and she tells Patrick she's getting sick and tired of him going on at her.

Will Patrick be able to convince her to change her mind?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday at 8:00 pm.