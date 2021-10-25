'EastEnders' spoilers: Can Eve help Stacey?

Eve Unwin offers Stacey Slater some help in Monday's episode of EastEnders (8:00pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Eve Unwin is feeling more than a little unwelcome by Jean Slater, who doesn't want to listen when Stacey Slater pleads with her to let her friend stay with them.

Stacey is only recently out of prison and with the Slater facing eviction from their house by landlady Suki Panesar, Stacey and Eve come up with a plan to stop them being kicked out.

After the pair confront Suki, she's left under the impression that she can't get rid of the family and she's raging!

Stacey and Eve explain to Jean what's happened but it doesn't change Jean's opinion. When she gets Eve alone she firmly tells her she needs to leave.

Stacey finds out that Eve has left Albert Square and she's upset. Has Jean put the Slaters' future in jeopardy?

Gray Atkins fears his lies will be found out. (Image credit: BBC)

Gray Atkins is alarmed when he overhears Karen Taylor talking to Bailey Baker and telling her that she wants burgers for dinner.

It's clear that Karen's planning on going to the burger place that he's working in and he's desperate for her not to find out! To prevent her going, Gray pretends he knows all about the place and the food is disgusting.

Later, Gray catches up with Whitney Dean as he's annoyed that she's been avoiding him. He begs her to forgive him and asks her to go to his dad's funeral. It seems that Whitney's set on cutting him out of her life and she refuses.

When Chelsea Fox tries to talk to Gray he brushes her off. Karen watches, suspicious...

Peter Beale warns Bailey Baker to stay away from his business! (Image credit: BBC)

Bailey Baker is all fired up to spread the word about climate change with the COP26 climate summit happening in Glasgow.

After trying to persuade Karen Taylor go go vegan, she stands outside Walford East with a petition to get everyone to sign up for a 'meat-free Monday'.

He's horrified when he works out what Bailey is up to, worried it will ruin his business. But Bailey's words have struck home with the crowd, who cheer her on.

Also, Vi Highway confesses to Rainie Highway that her son Jonno Highway has sold all her belongings, but she begs her not to tell her grandson.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.