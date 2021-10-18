'EastEnders' spoilers: Stacey Slater returns with BOMBSHELL news!

Stacey Slater returns with something to say in Monday's episode of EastEnders (8:05 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Stacey Slater is finally released from prison and makes her way back to Albert Square. Her mum Jean Slater is over the moon about seeing her again and sets about planning a big party.

One thing that is set to spoil Stacey's big return is the Slater house's dodgy boiler. But when she asks landlady Suki Panesar to fix it, she doesn't get the most helpful response!

Martin Fowler has something to say to Stacey Slater but she has news of her own! (Image credit: BBC)

At Walford East, the party kicks off and Stacey makes her grand entrance. Stacey's daughter Lily Slater is thrilled to see her but Stacey's ex Martin Fowler is feeling a bit edgy. Stacey approaches Martin and tells him she wants to speak to him later.

Martin doesn't catch on to the slightly ominous overtone to her request. After chatting to new best mate Zack Hudson about how he feels about Stacey, Zack encourages him to go for it with her.

When Martin gets some time with Stacey he's about to reveal his true feelings but, before he can, Stacey drops a bombshell!

What has she got to say?

Chelsea Fox has been struggling with her pregnancy news alone. (Image credit: BBC)

Chelsea Fox has been keeping her big news that she's going to have Gray Atkins' baby firmly under wraps from her family. But she's finding it difficult to keep the secret and she finally blurts it out to her aunty Kim Fox.

Chelsea explains that she doesn't know how to tell mum Denise Fox and she asks Kim if she can help her. Kim reluctantly agrees to Chelsea's request.

Liam Butcher has been protective of Tiffany Butcher-Baker since his return. (Image credit: BBC)

Tiffany Butcher-Baker nervously turns up for her date with Aaron Monroe at Ruby's. But things are set to get REALLY awkward as her ex Keegan Butcher-Baker is working a shift! When Aaron turns up, the date doesn't go too well and Tiff decides to make an early exit.

She's left even more embarassed when her heel snaps as she tries to leave in a dignified manner. Keegan sees what's happened and feeling sorry for her, he gives her a piggy back home!

Tiff's brother Liam Butcher sees what's happening and storms over to tell Keegan to keep away from his sister.

However, it's clear that maybe the spark between Tiff and Keegan hasn't completely disappeared...

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.