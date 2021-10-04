'EastEnders' spoilers: Is Chelsea Fox pregnant with Gray's baby?

Chelsea Fox fears she could be pregnant but is she worrying for nothing?

Chelsea Fox worries she may be pregnant with Gray Atkins' baby in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Chelsea Fox is feeling a bit rattled after taking the pregnancy test. She considers confiding in mum Denise Fox but when Denise is scathing, thinking she's hungover, Chelsea keeps her silence.

Whitney Dean, meanwhile, feels uncomfortable when Gray Atkins tells her that he regrets dating Chelsea, as she's seen Chelsea with the pregnancy test!

When she asks Chelsea to meet up for a chat, Chelsea assumes she's going to ask her blessing to date Gray. But she's stunned when Whit asks her if she's pregnant. What will Chelsea say?

Kim Fox was shocked when she discovered someone was using Vincent's identity. (Image credit: BBC)

Phil Mitchell is like a stuck record, approaching Denise Fox yet again and telling her to make sure her sister Kim Fox stops digging about her missing hubby Vincent Hubbard. He warns Denise that unless she puts a stop to Kim's antics, there could be serious consequences.

Denise hears Kim planning to meet up with the man using Vincent's identity, calling himself Vince, to find out more about him. She's even roped copper Jack Branning into helping her out.

Denise is alarmed by Kim and Jack's plan and she pleads with her sister to leave it alone. Although Kim soothes Denise's fears by promising her that she won't meet up with Vince, she goes behind Denise back and tells Jack that it's game on.

Ash Panesar is horrified when a patient is racist towards her. (Image credit: BBC)

Ash Panesar's still having a miserable time of things at work but she has a particuarly bad day after getting through her assessment when a patient won't be treated by her because she's not white.

As well as having to deal with the awful racism, she ends up being reported for failing to tell the hospital that her badge had gone missing.

Fed up and shattered, Ash books herself a cab home and Harvey Monroe picks her up. He's still annoyed with Ash for throwing up in his cab when she was drunk. But after making a dodgy comment, Ash is left horrified.

Will it be the last straw for Ash?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday at 8:00 pm.