'EastEnders' spoilers: Tiffany Butcher makes a HUGE mistake!

Tiffany Butcher gets herself into hot water over Aaron Monroe's lies in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Tiffany Butcher feels put out after a run in at the salon with Keegan's recent date Anna. Meanwhile, Keegan arranges to see Anna again and hopes things will be better the second time around after Tiff proved a distraction on their previous date.

Meanwhile, Aaron Monroe overhears his sister Dana Monroe talking to boyfriend Bobby Beale about the mosque fundraiser and it sends him into a rage.

After hearing that the school nativity has been cancelled – without bothering to find out it's so the school kids can concentrate on their studies – a misinformed Aaron goes on a rant about it being cancelled by the 'woke brigade'.

Keegan overhears Aaron's ranting and he's unimpressed, telling Tiffany she should stop listening to Aaron's rubbish. Annoyed that Keegan has told her off, Tiff buys into Aaron's words about the nativity and shares a petition on her social media page.

Things quickly start to go downhill after Tiff's post. Has she done something stupid?

Kheerat Panesar gives Jean Slater a warning! (Image credit: BBC)

Eve Unwin is feeling smug after managing to trick the Panesars. She helps Jean Slater get ready for her second date with Harvey Monroe, and Stacey Slater is left feeling suspicious about Eve's 'back injury'.

Meanwhile, Ash Panesar shares with her furious brother Kheerat Panesar that she was tricked by the Slaters and he realises he's no choice but to hand their money to Jean. Before he leaves he warns her to leave his family alone from now on.

Jean and Stacey are stunned by Kheerat's sudden turnaround although it's clearly down to Eve. Despite questioning her on what she did to change Kheerat's mind, she refuses to say.

When Stacey later sees Kheerat she approaches him and tells him that she hopes there are no hard feelings. Kheerat, however, is still fuming about Eve and he tells her exactly what she's been up to. Stacey is stunned.



Kim Fox makes a point with Denise Fox. (Image credit: BBC)

Kim Fox is confident that she'll be able to send her gifted daughter Pearl to private school and she tells sister Denise Fox that she's been getting lots of cash on her donations page.

Feeling guilty about not putting something towards her niece's education, Denise offers to make a contribution with 'money from the salon'.

But considering Phil Mitchell owns the salon's profits, Kim refuses to touch any of his money. Denise takes Kim's opinion on board and it gives her an idea to really help out her sister.

Also, Stuart Highway goes to the gym for the new gym programme photoshoot but he panics when Peter Beale tells him he needs to take his top off...

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday at 8:00 pm.