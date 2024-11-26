EastEnders spoilers: What shocking secret does Cindy confess to Junior?

Cindy comes clean and tells Junior that his uncle Kojo knows their secret on EastEnders...

Surely it's only a matter of time before cheating Cindy Beale's (played by Michelle Collins) affair with Junior Knight (Micah Balfour) is fully exposed on EastEnders? (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



While Cindy is busy getting passionate with SECRET lover Junior again, her unsuspecting fiance, Ian Beale (Adam Woodyat), is rushed to hospital with terrible chest pain...



Ian's mum, Kathy (Gillian Taylforth), blames Cindy for stressing him out in the lead-up to Christmas.



There's certainly never been any love lost between Kathy and Cindy over the years!



But Cindy remains worried that Junior's uncle, Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho), will soon spill the beans on her affair after seeing the lovers together.



On tonight's episode of the BBC soap, Cindy confesses to Junior the circumstances surrounding Kojo's EMERGENCY hospital dash.



Junior decides to visit his uncle in hospital to find out what Kojo intends to do about what he knows...

Cindy tells Junior that his uncle Kojo knows all about their affair on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

It looks like Suki Panesar (Bavinder Sopal) and Eve Unwin (Heather Pearce) are back on track after their romantic show of unity at the Christmas lights switch-on.



The women are a vision of happiness as they agree to set their wedding plans in motion again.



With Eve agreeing to keep fiancee Suki's involvement in Keanu Taylor's murder a secret, now they can plan a happy future together.



Or can they?

Is there more trouble heading Suki's way on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) is relieved when she's told by a solicitor that they can help get her money back.



So maybe Jean won't have to tell her fella, Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman), about her financial troubles after all?



Also, Mo Harris (Laila Morse) has a money-making idea for the Bridge Street market traders.



Which will surely involve something dodgy!

Jean receives some good news about her missing money on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

What is Mo up to on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer