EastEnders spoilers: What shocking secret does Cindy confess to Junior?
Airs Tuesday 3 December 2024 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Surely it's only a matter of time before cheating Cindy Beale's (played by Michelle Collins) affair with Junior Knight (Micah Balfour) is fully exposed on EastEnders? (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
While Cindy is busy getting passionate with SECRET lover Junior again, her unsuspecting fiance, Ian Beale (Adam Woodyat), is rushed to hospital with terrible chest pain...
Ian's mum, Kathy (Gillian Taylforth), blames Cindy for stressing him out in the lead-up to Christmas.
There's certainly never been any love lost between Kathy and Cindy over the years!
But Cindy remains worried that Junior's uncle, Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho), will soon spill the beans on her affair after seeing the lovers together.
On tonight's episode of the BBC soap, Cindy confesses to Junior the circumstances surrounding Kojo's EMERGENCY hospital dash.
Junior decides to visit his uncle in hospital to find out what Kojo intends to do about what he knows...
It looks like Suki Panesar (Bavinder Sopal) and Eve Unwin (Heather Pearce) are back on track after their romantic show of unity at the Christmas lights switch-on.
The women are a vision of happiness as they agree to set their wedding plans in motion again.
With Eve agreeing to keep fiancee Suki's involvement in Keanu Taylor's murder a secret, now they can plan a happy future together.
Or can they?
Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) is relieved when she's told by a solicitor that they can help get her money back.
So maybe Jean won't have to tell her fella, Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman), about her financial troubles after all?
Also, Mo Harris (Laila Morse) has a money-making idea for the Bridge Street market traders.
Which will surely involve something dodgy!
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.