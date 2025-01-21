EastEnders spoilers: What is Gina's guilty secret?

Anna becomes increasingly suspicious that her sister Gina is hiding a shock secret on EastEnders...

Where did Gina Knight (played by Francesca Henry) sneak off to on the night her mum, Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), was attacked at Christmas on EastEnders? (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Could the MYSTERY surrounding Gina's whereabouts now make her a suspect for the attack on cheating Cindy?



Gina's sister, Anna (Molly Rainford), remains deeply suspicious of her sibling after overhearing a conversation between Gina and garage mechanic, Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway), at the Arches.



On tonight's episode of the BBC soap, Anna witnesses another exchange between Gina and Harry, and decides to investigate further...



However, will the truth come out when Gina and Anna's uncle, Junior (Micah Balfour), storms into the Vic and drops a SHOCK bombshell!

Anna turns detective to investigate her shifty sister Gina on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

WHAT is going on between Harry and Gina on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Martin Fowler (James Bye) is not happy with his ex-wife, Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton), after finding out how she dealt with Councillor Barker (Iain Fletcher).



It looks like Bridge Street Market is saved... for now!



But Martin still doesn't agree with the way Ruby has gone about things.

Ruby attempts to do some damage control and put things right.



Unfortunately, it looks like she's made the situation a whole LOT worse when vengeful Councillor Barker vows to shutdown the Fowler family's Fruit & Veg stall for an alleged health and safety violation...

Ruby messes things up for Martin... again on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) and his ex-wife, Honey (Emma Barton), are getting married again next month!



During the 40th anniversary celebrations for the BBC soap.



So it's full-steam ahead with the wedding planning.



Unfortunately, Billy gets a bit carried away with announcing his Best Man, organising a disco and ordering a barbecue all at the same time.



Honey soon discovers that Billy has made a very expensive mistake...

Billy and Honey are getting hitched again on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer