EastEnders spoilers: Whitney Dean's LIES ARE EXPOSED?

Is Whitney Dean's web of lies about to unravel?

Whitney Dean is under pressure to come clean to Zack Hudson in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders at 7.30pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

The couple's relationship has been under strain since Whit arrived back in Walford with Britney Wainwright in tow. Whitney declared her intentions to foster Brit, but hasn't told Zack the full story of what went down in Milton Keynes.

Following the devastating discovery that Britney has Type 2 Usher Syndrome, Whitney is keen to know more about the condition.

Fearing what all this stress is doing to their unborn baby, Zack suggests they enroll Britney at the local GP, but Whitney panics her secret will be exposed and makes out she's already done it.

Later, Whitney tries to persuade Sonia Fowler to skip the checks required to register Britney as a patient.

But when that fails she's forced to haul Britney's mum Keeley to the Walford surgery to sign her daughter up.

Can she trust Keeley to keep schtum?

Whitney summons Britney's wayward mum Keeley to the Square. (Image credit: BBC)

Later, Whitney ends up missing her baby scan when Britney's school call to say her hearing aids aren't working.

Zack is furious to find out Whitney has put Britney before their baby and a heated row breaks out between the pair.

Tensions continue to mount at Sonia's dinner party, before concerned Lauren Branning pulls Whitney aside and insists either she tells Zack the whole truth about Britney's fostering - or she will!

Pregnant Nadine insists Jay is the father of her unborn child. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Jay Brown invites pregnant Nadine Keller over to his to discuss their future.

But their meeting turns sour when Jay brings the paternity of Nadine's baby into question.

Appalled by the accusation, Nadine insists Jay is the father and lets slip she's expecting a little girl.

The news tugs on Jay's heartstrings, and he hands Nadine over a wad of money - promising to be there for her and their unborn child.

Traumatised Yolande freaks out when Patrick makes a loving move on her. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Yolande Trueman's nightmare at the hands of Pastor Clayton is far from over.

Gripped by terror, Yolande has been too afraid to tell the police the predatory cleric subjected her to a horrific sexual assault.

As she reluctantly faces Gideon at prayer group, Yolande is further troubled by him invading her personal space.

Returning home, Yolande discovers Patrick Trueman has prepared them a romantic supper for two.

But as her partner makes loving advances towards her, Yolande is triggered by memories of her attack and rushes out leaving Patrick puzzled by her extreme reaction.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm