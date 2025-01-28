EastEnders spoilers: Dead Nish get his revenge from beyond the grave!
Airs Wednesday 5 February 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Nish Panesar may be dead but he continues to haunt the Panesar family on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
On tonight's episode of the BBC soap, the family gathers for the reading of Nish's will, following his shock death during his ex-wife Suki's (Balvinder Sopal) wedding to Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) on New Year's Day.
The family are surprised to discover that Bridge Street Cafe employee, Bernadette Taylor (Clair Norris), has also been asked to attend.
Bernadette and Nish struck up an unexpected friendship after the murder of her brother, Keanu.
As the contents of Nish's will are revealed, everyone is left in shock...
Later that day, Nish's son Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) attempts to take his mind off his hated dad and spend some passionate time with secret lover, Denise Fox (Diane Parish).
But when Bernie mistakenly believes a burglar has broken into No.20 and comes to investigate, will Denise and Ravi's secret affair be exposed?
Sonia Jackson (Natalie Cassidy) fakes her excitement when her fiance, Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman), reveals his plans to turn the middle room at 25 Albert Square into a playroom for their baby.
Sonia is too distracted by the thought of watching her sister Bianca's (Patsy Palmer) video confession, in which she claims to have murdered Reiss's ex-wife, Debbie.
Sonia decides to keep her plan a secret from Reiss.
However, just as Sonia is about to press play to watch the recording, Reiss walks in...
The mystery of who attacked Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) on Christmas Day still remains unsolved.
The list of possible suspects still includes Cindy's ex-lover, Junior Knight (Micah Balfour).
So the Beale family is stunned when they find out that Junior has thrown Cindy a lifeline by offering to let her stay at his place!
It looks like the battle lines will be drawn again between Cindy and her disapproving family...
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens' magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What's On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
