EastEnders spoilers: Dead Nish get his revenge from beyond the grave!

The Panesar family is in for a shock during the reading of dead Nish's will on EastEnders...

Nish Panesar may be dead but he continues to haunt the Panesar family on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



On tonight's episode of the BBC soap, the family gathers for the reading of Nish's will, following his shock death during his ex-wife Suki's (Balvinder Sopal) wedding to Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) on New Year's Day.



The family are surprised to discover that Bridge Street Cafe employee, Bernadette Taylor (Clair Norris), has also been asked to attend.



Bernadette and Nish struck up an unexpected friendship after the murder of her brother, Keanu.



As the contents of Nish's will are revealed, everyone is left in shock...



Later that day, Nish's son Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) attempts to take his mind off his hated dad and spend some passionate time with secret lover, Denise Fox (Diane Parish).



But when Bernie mistakenly believes a burglar has broken into No.20 and comes to investigate, will Denise and Ravi's secret affair be exposed?

Ravi continues to clash with his teenage son Nugget after Nish's death on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Sonia Jackson (Natalie Cassidy) fakes her excitement when her fiance, Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman), reveals his plans to turn the middle room at 25 Albert Square into a playroom for their baby.



Sonia is too distracted by the thought of watching her sister Bianca's (Patsy Palmer) video confession, in which she claims to have murdered Reiss's ex-wife, Debbie.



Sonia decides to keep her plan a secret from Reiss.



However, just as Sonia is about to press play to watch the recording, Reiss walks in...

Will Reiss discover pregnant Sonia's secret plans on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

The mystery of who attacked Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) on Christmas Day still remains unsolved.



The list of possible suspects still includes Cindy's ex-lover, Junior Knight (Micah Balfour).



So the Beale family is stunned when they find out that Junior has thrown Cindy a lifeline by offering to let her stay at his place!



It looks like the battle lines will be drawn again between Cindy and her disapproving family...

The Beale family is shocked by Cindy's behaviour... again! (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer