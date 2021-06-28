'EastEnders' spoilers: Will Zack Hudson confess to the hit-and-run?

Zack Hudson is terrified that his involvement in Nancy Carter's hit-and-run will be revealed.

Zack Hudson struggles with his guilt over Nancy Carter in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. Air date may change due to football. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Zack Hudson and Frankie Lewis stare at Nancy Carter's unconscious body after Frankie accidentally ran her over. With Zack quite possibly over the limit despite supposedly being in charge of looking after learner driver Frankie, it doesn't look good for the pair.

Zack phones for an ambulance and lies that he 'found' someone unconscious in the Square. When the police arrive, Zack gives them a statement.

At the hospital, Nancy's terrified parents Mick Carter and Linda Carter turn up and confront Zack, who hides his guilty conscience. Frankie later arrives with her nan Shirley Carter to the news that Nancy hasn't yet woken up.

Horrified by what's happened, Frankie is in pieces. Zack reminds her that if the truth comes out about the hit-and-run then they could both go to prison.

The pair will have to hope that when Nancy finally does come round, she won't remember who it was who hit her...

Kat Slater is regretting convincing Denise Fox to let Phil Mitchell see his son! (Image credit: BBC)

Kat Slater is loving running her new cab business from the launderette and she thinks things are finally on the up. But when Phil Mitchell reveals that he's told his son Raymond he's his real daddy, Kat is horrified, knowing that Raymond's mum Denise Fox expressly insisted it was kept a secret!

Back at home with his mum and his aunty Kim Fox, Raymond shows off a new toy he got from Phil, proudly proclaiming it was given to him by his 'daddy'.

Denise is full of rage to discover that Phil went behind her back to tell Raymond the truth. What will she do to Phil?

Stuart Highway's sexy date with wife Rainie Highway is rudely interrupted by his nan! (Image credit: BBC)

Rainie Highway is finding married life a bit of a bind since her nan-in-law Vi Highway came to live with her and hubby Stuart Highway. It's impossible for her to get any time alone with her other half and they can forget about getting romantic!

After Rainie blows her top, a worried Stuart tells his nan that it's time for her to move out. But Rainie is desperate to protect Stuart from finding out what went on between Vi and Stuart's dad Jonno Highway.

Rainie takes Vi aside for a private word and they come to an agreement... Vi can stay – as long as she sticks to Rainie's rules. Can they agree on a truce?

Also, Peter Beale arranges to meet up with Bobby Beale's ex Dana Monroe but what's he up to?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7:35 pm.