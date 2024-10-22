Emmerdale spoilers: A face from Charity's past causes heartache for Mack
Airs Wednesday 30th October 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Charity Dingle tries to reassure Mack in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
A problem has cropped up for Charity and Mack which they could never have seen coming.
But when a familiar face from Charity's chequered past reappears in her present, there's trouble.
Mack's decidedly unimpressed and so is Charity but will he listen when she tries to reassure him or are old wounds about to resurface?
Down the road, Nicola's heard enough from Tom and is taking action.
But as she and Carl get into the car where are they headed?
Is she making good on her threat to go to the police about her nephew's questionable behaviour towards his little cousin Carl?
At Butler's Moira and Matty prepare to head off to visit Adam. It's the first Cain's heard of it and he's not happy with the lack of warning.
As Cain says goodbye to his wife, they're both aware that a more permanent goodbye is in the offing as the date of her risky brain surgery looms large in the calendar.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Dawn Taylor - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!