Emmerdale spoilers: A face from Charity's past causes heartache for Mack

Charity tries to reassure Mack who's not impressed by the arrival of a familiar face.

Emmerdale's Charity Dingle tries to reassure Mack in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

A problem has cropped up for Charity and Mack which they could never have seen coming.

But when a familiar face from Charity's chequered past reappears in her present, there's trouble.

Mack's decidedly unimpressed and so is Charity but will he listen when she tries to reassure him or are old wounds about to resurface?

Down the road, Nicola's heard enough from Tom and is taking action.

But as she and Carl get into the car where are they headed?

Is she making good on her threat to go to the police about her nephew's questionable behaviour towards his little cousin Carl?

Nicola takes steps to safeguard her stepson Carl. (Image credit: ITV)

At Butler's Moira and Matty prepare to head off to visit Adam. It's the first Cain's heard of it and he's not happy with the lack of warning.

As Cain says goodbye to his wife, they're both aware that a more permanent goodbye is in the offing as the date of her risky brain surgery looms large in the calendar.

Cain worries about what lies ahead for his wife Moira who's brain surgery date is looming large. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.