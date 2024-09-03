Emmerdale spoilers: Agony for Kim Tate as she's the victim of a horrific crime
Airs Friday 13th September 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Will Taylor's having a NIGHTMARE in Friday's episode of Emmerdale (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
So far Will Taylor has been dealing with the threats from his anonymous blackmailer who is threatening to tell his wife Kim that he cheated on her with Rose.
But when Kim reports that her horse has been stolen, Will panics.
Realising his tormentor must be behind the theft he has no idea how to tackle it.
Is it time to come clean to Kim?
Will she call the police about her beloved nag's disappearance?
If he bottles it, can Will come up with a story that could serve to explain why Ice has been stolen?
Meanwhile, as the aftermath of the horrific fire continues, there's good news for Victoria…
And elsewhere, Amelia – who's now in a relationship with abusive Tom King – accosts Belle…
Has master manipulator Tom done a number on the naive young mum who is refusing to believe anything bad about the vet?
Emmerdale is on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- David Metcalfe - Matthew Wolfenden
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Taylor - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!