Emmerdale spoilers: Agony for Kim Tate as she's the victim of a horrific crime

Kim Tate reports that her horse, Ice, has been taken…

Will Taylor's having a NIGHTMARE in Friday's episode of Emmerdale (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

So far Will Taylor has been dealing with the threats from his anonymous blackmailer who is threatening to tell his wife Kim that he cheated on her with Rose.

But when Kim reports that her horse has been stolen, Will panics.

Realising his tormentor must be behind the theft he has no idea how to tackle it.

Will Will tell Kim he's being blackmailed and thinks his tormentor is behind Ice's disappearance? (Image credit: ITV)

Is it time to come clean to Kim?

Will she call the police about her beloved nag's disappearance?

If he bottles it, can Will come up with a story that could serve to explain why Ice has been stolen?

Can Will come up with a convincing cover story to avoid telling Kim about the trouble he's in? (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, as the aftermath of the horrific fire continues, there's good news for Victoria…

And elsewhere, Amelia – who's now in a relationship with abusive Tom King – accosts Belle…

Has master manipulator Tom done a number on the naive young mum who is refusing to believe anything bad about the vet?

Emmerdale is on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.