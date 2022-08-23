Emmerdale spoilers: Amelia Spencer asks Noah Dingle to do the unthinkable
By Grace Morris published
Airs Monday 29th August 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Amelia Spencer asks Noah Dingle to do the unimaginable in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Amelia has had a turbulent time in the village and to top it all off, her dad, Dan discovered that his teenage daughter is pregnant.
But, despite her unexpected pregnancy and the constant struggles she's facing recently, she's warmed by Noah's support who's determined to be there for her.
Amelia is over the moon when her and Noah's relationship becomes official, but she has worries that Dan will never accept Noah, who has been in prison for stalking Chloe Harris.
She then asks Noah to do the unthinkable and run away with her to London. Will he accept and leave the Dales behind forever?
Meanwhile, Nate Robinson and Naomi Walters flirt with each other.
As Dingle matriarch Faith is determined to live her life to the fullest while dealing with her terminal cancer diagnosis, her daughter Chas is irritated when Faith remains in denial about coping with the effects of her cancer.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
