Emmerdale spoilers: Amelia Spencer asks Noah Dingle to do the unthinkable

Amelia has something to ask Noah.

Emmerdale's Amelia Spencer asks Noah Dingle to do the unimaginable in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Amelia has had a turbulent time in the village and to top it all off, her dad, Dan discovered that his teenage daughter is pregnant.

But, despite her unexpected pregnancy and the constant struggles she's facing recently, she's warmed by Noah's support who's determined to be there for her.

Amelia wants Noah to run away with her. (Image credit: ITV)

Amelia is over the moon when her and Noah's relationship becomes official, but she has worries that Dan will never accept Noah, who has been in prison for stalking Chloe Harris.

She then asks Noah to do the unthinkable and run away with her to London. Will he accept and leave the Dales behind forever?

Nate and Naomi are getting on like a house of fire. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Nate Robinson and Naomi Walters flirt with each other.

Faith and Chas clash. (Image credit: ITV)

As Dingle matriarch Faith is determined to live her life to the fullest while dealing with her terminal cancer diagnosis, her daughter Chas is irritated when Faith remains in denial about coping with the effects of her cancer.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.