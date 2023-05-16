Emmerdale spoilers: Angel King in HORROR car crash!

Emmerdale's Angel King is the victim of a horrifying car crash in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

After the heated showdown between Jimmy King and his nephew Tom King, Jimmy's wife Nicola reassures him that he did the right thing by cutting Tom out of his life as his grief was impacting the family.

She reminds him that he needs to focus on his family, but Nicola is furious when their daughter Angel appears outside Victoria Cottage as Jimmy fails to take her to the dentist.

An immensely stressed Nicola decides that they can still make the appointment and drives Angel to the dentist. But as Nicola is busy ranting at Angel in the car, there's a terrifying collision when Nicola and Moira Dingle crash at an unsighted junction on the Village outskirts.

Traumatised after the crash, Moira and Nicola are hit with even more devastation as they see Angel lying unconscious in the backseat of the wreckage...will they be able to save Angel before it's too late?

Panic! Moira Dingle and Nicola King rush to help an unconscious Angel. (Image credit: ITV)

Nicola is terrified to see her daughter rendered unconscious in the backseat. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Manpreet Sharma is mortified when her boyfriend Charles Anderson's mother Claudette arrives at Woodbine Cottage and it dawns on her that she's the same woman she had a squabble with at the café earlier.

Meeting the in-laws is already a nerve-wracking thing and the earlier quarrel between Manpreet and Claudette isn't helping things, especially after Claudette scolds her for previously leaving Charles in the past.

Later on, while Claudette is out of the room, Manpreet uses it as an opportunity to talk to Charles about her difficulties with his mother. However, she's oblivious to the fact that Claudette's heard everything. Will the pair continue to clash or can they put their differences aside for the sake of Charles?

Things don't get off to the best start between Charles Anderson's mum Claudette and his girlfriend Manpreet Sharma. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Ryan Stocks is stunned when a familiar face unexpectedly shows up — Gail. But he's suspicious as to why Gail has suddenly reappeared in his life four years later. What is her motive for coming back to the village?

Ryan Stocks is shocked to see Gail return — but why is she back? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings.