Emmerdale spoilers: Angry Rhona Dingle kicks off at Naomi

Rhona Dingle explodes at Naomi, having accused the cook of influencing her teen stepdaughter April.

Emmerdale's Rhona Dingle's fiery side does her no favours in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm

It's not been much fun at Smithy lately.

Rhona Dingle and her husband Marlon are reeling in the face of April's yucky teenage attitude which is causing rows.

A new day brings a new topic to argue about. April's trying out some garish nail varnish which sends Rhona fizzing.

Rhona's relationship with stepdaughter April is under strain now the teen's hormones have kicked in. (Image credit: ITV)

The mum decides April's defiance is somehow linked to her new friendship with Charles' daughter Naomi who's been helping the teen with her unrequited crush on Arthur.

April's had an unrequited crush on Arthur who's secretly struggling with his sexuality. (Image credit: ITV)

When Rhona's accusation gets back to Naomi she takes it up with the vet when they run into each other at the Woolie.

Marlon catches his wife Rhona arguing with his assistant Naomi. (Image credit: ITV)

With Naomi not long having started working at the pub, where she assists Rhona's husband Marlon, it's not the ideal place to have a barney.

As Rhona's fiery side rears its head will she regret her actions? Will Marlon back his wife… or stick up for his staff?

Down the road, having been in the doldrums since the menopause started mucking her around, Bernice is buzzing about her new start at the B&B.

Bernice is horrified when Mandy says she has to work her notice period. Will this affect her new job at the B&B? (Image credit: ITV)

But Mandy puts a huge spanner in the works when she tells the beautician she's going to have to work her notice period.

Mandy wonders whether she's going to have to close the salon. (Image credit: ITV)

As Mandy wonders whether she's going to have to close the salon and Bernice panics about her job with Pollard, over at Home Farm, Dawn's having a crisis about work, too, and makes a drastic decision…

Emmerdale continues on ITV from 7.30pm