Emmerdale spoilers: Belle Dingle is ARRESTED over trouble with Tom
Airs Wednesday 23rd October 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Belle Dingle is carted off to the police station in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Having confronted Tom, Belle Dingle knows there will be a consequence.
If she knows anything about her evil abusive ex, it's that he will have told the police that she had a go at him, breaking her bail conditions.
And she's right.
A knock at the door at Wishing Well heralds the arrival of DS Foy who informs the fragile Dingle she's under arrest and is to accompany him to the station.
There, Belle is questioned about what happened when she confronted Tom about the flowers.
As Belle unravels, disgusted and incensed by the injustice of it all, will the police comment on the ongoing case into Tom's abuse?
To Sam and Lydia's relief, Belle returns home having been told that one more slip up and she's headed for the slammer.
With her inner demons playing havoc with her headspace, is Belle about to completely crack?
Elsewhere, Billy Fletcher continues to feel like the most useless dad and husband.
With the family in desperate need of money, he decides to take on another illegal fight and starts prepping for the bout.
Mack's horrified when he hears about Billy's dangerous decision knowing that his seriously wounded, stressed-out friend is in no fit state.
Can Mack stop him from taking part?
Emmerdale is on Monday to Thursday this week from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Dawn Taylor - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
