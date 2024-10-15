Emmerdale spoilers: Belle Dingle is ARRESTED over trouble with Tom

Emmerdale's Belle Dingle is carted off to the police station in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having confronted Tom, Belle Dingle knows there will be a consequence.

If she knows anything about her evil abusive ex, it's that he will have told the police that she had a go at him, breaking her bail conditions.

And she's right.

A knock at the door at Wishing Well heralds the arrival of DS Foy who informs the fragile Dingle she's under arrest and is to accompany him to the station.

There, Belle is questioned about what happened when she confronted Tom about the flowers.

Belle lost it when some flowers arrived as she was convinced that her abusive ex had sent them. (Image credit: ITV)

As Belle unravels, disgusted and incensed by the injustice of it all, will the police comment on the ongoing case into Tom's abuse?

To Sam and Lydia's relief, Belle returns home having been told that one more slip up and she's headed for the slammer.

With her inner demons playing havoc with her headspace, is Belle about to completely crack?

Elsewhere, Billy Fletcher continues to feel like the most useless dad and husband.

With the family in desperate need of money, he decides to take on another illegal fight and starts prepping for the bout.

(Image credit: ITV)

Mack's horrified when he hears about Billy's dangerous decision knowing that his seriously wounded, stressed-out friend is in no fit state.

Can Mack stop him from taking part?

