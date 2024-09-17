Emmerdale spoilers: Belle Dingle's horrific return home…

Belle Dingle is forced to return to her marital home where she makes a shocking discovery

Emmerdale's Belle Dingle makes a shocking discovery about Tom in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Belle Dingle is forced to face her demons when Kim Tate, her landlord, calls to say the house is in a state.

Having closed the door on Dale Head since she confided in her loved ones that her husband Tom had been abusing her, it's the last place she wants to be.

Lydia offers to go with her and is by Belle's side as she enters the property which is filled with terrible memories of the horrendous things Tom did to her over the course of their marriage.

As Belle surveys the mess furious Tom clearly created before he vanished, she spots a mini secret camera among the wreckage and realises he's not stopped watching her every move.

Elsewhere, Victoria gets upset when she tries talking to John about their family and gets nowhere.

John seems far more interested in his phone than what Vic has to say causing her to snap and snatch his mobile.

She's shocked to find he's texting up a flirty storm with Aaron. Upset that he's hiding his romance from her, Vic tries to get him to open up but John is furious with his sister and storms off.

Given that he's such a closed book, Victoria can only assume there's loads more stuff she doesn't know anything about.

Knowing she must apologise, Vic later heads over to his van. But when she fails to get an answer from John, she clambers inside!

Scrabbling around among the ex-squaddie's things, the chef is thrown to find a set of dog tags belonging to an 'Aidan Moore'.

But before Vic can investigate further John returns…

Will he be able to forgive his nosy sister's invasion?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV