Emmerdale spoilers: Belle King's emotional trauma takes her on a heartbreaking journey
Airs Thursday 5th September 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Belle King's abuse agony is laid bare in Thursday's special episode (ITV1, 7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
This special stylised hour-long episode is focused on Belle and the domestic abuse she's been subjected to by her manipulative husband Tom King where we get to see three different potential future realities that could happen to Belle.
After her run-in with Tom where he threatened to never give up on her, his words thrust Belle into a dream-like day as what might happen in her future life is reflected back at her.
A dazed Belle leaves her house in a trance and wanders down Main Street as each scenario plays out within the village. As Belle interacts and observes situations that may never actually happen in reality, we realise the horror of what could happen in her future.
Up until now, Belle has been fearful of speaking out about the abuse she has endured for the last few months. In a bid to exert control over Belle, Tom reached a diabolical new low by convincing her that her pet dog Piper was killed after being run over and made her believe that they buried the pooch. It turns out that Tom had actually given Piper away to a couple without Belle knowing.
Belle became suspicious that Tom might have been responsible for Piper's ordeal and went to the police to apply for disclosure under Clare's Law in a bid to find out if Tom had any history of domestic abuse. However she wasn't granted any disclosure following her Clare's Law Application.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30 pm on ITV1 see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- David Metcalfe - Matthew Wolfenden
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Taylor - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Grace is a freelancer writer with WhatToWatch.com, and she now writes for our sister site TechRadar. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.