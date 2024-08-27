Emmerdale spoilers: Belle King's emotional trauma takes her on a heartbreaking journey

Emmerdale's Belle King's abuse agony is laid bare in Thursday's special episode (ITV1, 7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

This special stylised hour-long episode is focused on Belle and the domestic abuse she's been subjected to by her manipulative husband Tom King where we get to see three different potential future realities that could happen to Belle.

After her run-in with Tom where he threatened to never give up on her, his words thrust Belle into a dream-like day as what might happen in her future life is reflected back at her.

A dazed Belle leaves her house in a trance and wanders down Main Street as each scenario plays out within the village. As Belle interacts and observes situations that may never actually happen in reality, we realise the horror of what could happen in her future.

Tom has been abusing wife Belle for months. (Image credit: ITV)

Up until now, Belle has been fearful of speaking out about the abuse she has endured for the last few months. In a bid to exert control over Belle, Tom reached a diabolical new low by convincing her that her pet dog Piper was killed after being run over and made her believe that they buried the pooch. It turns out that Tom had actually given Piper away to a couple without Belle knowing.

Belle became suspicious that Tom might have been responsible for Piper's ordeal and went to the police to apply for disclosure under Clare's Law in a bid to find out if Tom had any history of domestic abuse. However she wasn't granted any disclosure following her Clare's Law Application.

