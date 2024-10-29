Emmerdale spoilers: Blackmailed! Mandy betrays the Dingles to silence Tina…

Mandy is desperate to stop Vinny finding out that Tina is his mum.

Emmerdale's Mandy Dingle betrays the family in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Tina Dingle rocked up to Zak's funeral, demanding her share of her dad's estate the family reared up in horror.

None more so than Mandy Dingle who wasn't just worried about the clan's coffers. She was petrified that Tina would reveal that she is Vinny's biological mum. A fact none of them know, especially her beloved boy who she's raised as her own.

Tina has been blackmailing Mandy to help her get her mitts on what's rightfully hers and has demanded she produce Zak's will.

In the Woolpack, Mandy hates herself as she hands over the document.

Will the Dingles find out about her betrayal? And will Tina shut up now she's got what she wants?

Mandy hands over Zak's will to money-grabbing Tina. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, the fight is on as Ross Barton and Billy Fletcher meet for the re-match.

Ross Barton and Billy Fletcher are in the ring for a bare-knuckle re-match on Jade's say-so. (Image credit: ITV)

The bare-knuckle bout is taking place at Butler's Farm in one of Moira's barns.

Butler's barn pays host to the illegal fight. (Image credit: ITV)

Terrified that something dangerous is going to go down, Mack's asked Aaron, who's been involved in similar, to be there.

John, Aaron, Mack and Dawn worry as the fight starts… (Image credit: ITV)

Sure enough the event unravels when John rushes in with news that the police are on to them.

As everyone scrabbles around to get out of there before they're collared, Jade's heavies can't find the cash and it's Aaron who takes the blame…

It's Aaron who's caught in the crossfire as the fight is scrapped as the police are on their way… (Image credit: ITV)

Who's got the money? And what's Jade going to do about it?