Emmerdale spoilers: Blackmailed! Mandy betrays the Dingles to silence Tina…
Airs Thursday 7th November 2024 at 7.30 pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Mandy Dingle betrays the family in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
When Tina Dingle rocked up to Zak's funeral, demanding her share of her dad's estate the family reared up in horror.
None more so than Mandy Dingle who wasn't just worried about the clan's coffers. She was petrified that Tina would reveal that she is Vinny's biological mum. A fact none of them know, especially her beloved boy who she's raised as her own.
Tina has been blackmailing Mandy to help her get her mitts on what's rightfully hers and has demanded she produce Zak's will.
In the Woolpack, Mandy hates herself as she hands over the document.
Will the Dingles find out about her betrayal? And will Tina shut up now she's got what she wants?
Elsewhere, the fight is on as Ross Barton and Billy Fletcher meet for the re-match.
The bare-knuckle bout is taking place at Butler's Farm in one of Moira's barns.
Terrified that something dangerous is going to go down, Mack's asked Aaron, who's been involved in similar, to be there.
Sure enough the event unravels when John rushes in with news that the police are on to them.
As everyone scrabbles around to get out of there before they're collared, Jade's heavies can't find the cash and it's Aaron who takes the blame…
Who's got the money? And what's Jade going to do about it?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!