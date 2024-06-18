Emmerdale spoilers: Cain Dingle gives Matty some shocking advice!
Airs Friday 28 June 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV1
Cain Dingle has some shocking advice for frightened stepson Matty in Friday's episode of Emmerdale on ITV at 7.30pm (see our TV Guide for full listings). But will Matty act on what Cain's telling him?
Matty's been finding things hard in prison, since he accidentally stabbed Samson.
He knows he didn't mean to do it, and that Samson's friend Josh shoved him into Matty's knife.
But Josh is a slick liar and Samson's not about to change his story - much to Matty's horror.
So it seems newly wed Matty is stuck behind bars for now.
When stepdad Cain visits, he is shocked when all his attempts to raise Matty's spirits fall flat.
When a terrified Matty points out Les as his new cellmate, Cain knows it's time to get tough and he tells Matty that it's survival of the fittest and urges him to use violence against anyone who threatens him.
Matty's even more scared as he contemplates what this could mean him having to do.
Elsewhere, Dawn's still finding it hard being at home with baby Evan. She's worried about the tot being exposed to germs while he's undergoing chemotherapy treatment. But while Dawn's worried about her son, everyone else is worried about her!
When she tries to make things better for Clemmie and Lucas, Dawn feels overwhelmed about trying to parent all her children in such different ways.
But a heartfelt word about her skills as a mother from Rose hit home. Dawn's suddenly feeling more cheerful and the pair become closer as they build a fort together.
Emmerdale continues on weeknights next week at 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Caleb Milligan - Will Ash
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Laurel Thomas - Charlotte Bellamy
- Gabby Thomas - Rosie Bentham
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Lydia Hart - Karen Blick
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Paddy Dingle - Dominic Brunt
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Nate Robinson. - Jurell Carter
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Tom King - James Chas
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Arthur Thomas - Alfie Clarke
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Nicky Milligan - Lewis Cope
- Ruby Fox-Milligan - Beth Cordingly
- Cathy Hope - Gabrielle Dowling
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Suzy Merton - Martelle Edinborough
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Gail Loman - Rachael Gill-Davis
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Vanessa Woodfield - Michelle Hardwick
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Sarah Sugden - Katie Hill
- Victoria Barton - Isabel Hodgins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooton
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Eve Dingle - Bella James
- Mary Goskirk - Louise Jameson
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Ethan Anderson - Emile John
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Ella Forster - Paula Lane
- Charles Anderson - Kevin Mathurin
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Jimmy King - Nick Miles
- Aaron Dingle - Danny Miller
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Kerry Wyatt - Laura Norton
- Matty Barton - Ash Palmisciano
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Suni Sharma - Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Leo Goskirk - Harvey Rogerson
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Leyla Harding - Roxy Shahidi
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Tracy Robinson - Amy Walsh
- Nicola King - Nicola Wheeler
- Claudette Anderson - Flo Wilson
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Kerry is a writer, author and editor with a lifelong love of the soaps, a passion for TV drama of all kinds, and an obsessive devotion to Strictly Come Dancing.
She was features editor of All About Soap magazine for more than a decade, covering every bit of excitement from all the UK soaps and the Aussies and still writes about all the juiciest gossip from the Street, the Square and the Dales whenever she can.
Kerry’s also an author of historical fiction, and her two jobs collided when she got the chance to write two novels based on Emmerdale, and the Sugden, Tate and Dingle families, during WW2.