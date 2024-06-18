Emmerdale spoilers: Cain Dingle gives Matty some shocking advice!

Cain Dingle has got some advice for frightened Matty.

Cain Dingle has some shocking advice for frightened stepson Matty in Friday's episode of Emmerdale on ITV at 7.30pm (see our TV Guide for full listings). But will Matty act on what Cain's telling him?

Matty tells Cain how scared he is (Image credit: ITV)

Matty's been finding things hard in prison, since he accidentally stabbed Samson.

He knows he didn't mean to do it, and that Samson's friend Josh shoved him into Matty's knife.

But Josh is a slick liar and Samson's not about to change his story - much to Matty's horror.

So it seems newly wed Matty is stuck behind bars for now.

Will Matty take on board Cain's advice? (Image credit: ITV)

When stepdad Cain visits, he is shocked when all his attempts to raise Matty's spirits fall flat.

When a terrified Matty points out Les as his new cellmate, Cain knows it's time to get tough and he tells Matty that it's survival of the fittest and urges him to use violence against anyone who threatens him.

Matty's even more scared as he contemplates what this could mean him having to do.

Rose is finally acting like a mum! (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Dawn's still finding it hard being at home with baby Evan. She's worried about the tot being exposed to germs while he's undergoing chemotherapy treatment. But while Dawn's worried about her son, everyone else is worried about her!

When she tries to make things better for Clemmie and Lucas, Dawn feels overwhelmed about trying to parent all her children in such different ways.

But a heartfelt word about her skills as a mother from Rose hit home. Dawn's suddenly feeling more cheerful and the pair become closer as they build a fort together.

Rose's words help Dawn (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues on weeknights next week at 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.