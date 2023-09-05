Emmerdale spoilers: Cain Dingle plans a SECRET road trip!

Cain Dingle (played by Jeff Hordley) has finally started to bond with his half brother, Caleb Miligan (William Ash) on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



After toasting to a possible new business proposal, which will see the brothers working together, Cain has enlisted the help of Caleb to work at the village garage.



Despite their past hostility, it seems the two men are finally heading in the right direction.



But are Cain and Caleb about to get involved in some DODGY business?



On tonight's episode of the ITV soap, Cain receives a MYSTERY text message.



Soon after, Cain asks Caleb if he would like to get out of the village for a bit?



After another mysterious phone call, Cain makes plans for a SECRET road trip.



But now he needs to come-up with a reason for the road trip to avoid his wife, Moira (Natalie J Robb), or sister, Chas (Lucy Pargeter), getting suspicious!



So WHERE are the brothers heading?



And WHY?

Caleb has been officially welcomed to the family by drinking from the Dingle welly on Emmerdale! (Image credit: ITV)

Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) is settling into life living with Chas at The Woolpack.



Amelia was devastated when her dad, Dan, was imprisoned for manslaughter last month.



Dan received an eight-year prison sentence after punching and accidentally killing Amelia's stalker, Lloyd.



As Amelia starts to become part of the extended Dingle family, she's keen to start helping out behind the bar at the pub.



Will Amelia's first day on the job be a success?



READ MORE! Emmerdale star Liam Fox confirms EXIT from ITV soap after 12 years

Has Amelia found herself a new job on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV

Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub