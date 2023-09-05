Emmerdale spoilers: Cain Dingle plans a SECRET road trip!
Airs Tuesday 12 September 2023 at 7:30pm on ITV
Cain Dingle (played by Jeff Hordley) has finally started to bond with his half brother, Caleb Miligan (William Ash) on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
After toasting to a possible new business proposal, which will see the brothers working together, Cain has enlisted the help of Caleb to work at the village garage.
Despite their past hostility, it seems the two men are finally heading in the right direction.
But are Cain and Caleb about to get involved in some DODGY business?
On tonight's episode of the ITV soap, Cain receives a MYSTERY text message.
Soon after, Cain asks Caleb if he would like to get out of the village for a bit?
After another mysterious phone call, Cain makes plans for a SECRET road trip.
But now he needs to come-up with a reason for the road trip to avoid his wife, Moira (Natalie J Robb), or sister, Chas (Lucy Pargeter), getting suspicious!
So WHERE are the brothers heading?
And WHY?
Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) is settling into life living with Chas at The Woolpack.
Amelia was devastated when her dad, Dan, was imprisoned for manslaughter last month.
Dan received an eight-year prison sentence after punching and accidentally killing Amelia's stalker, Lloyd.
As Amelia starts to become part of the extended Dingle family, she's keen to start helping out behind the bar at the pub.
Will Amelia's first day on the job be a success?
READ MORE! Emmerdale star Liam Fox confirms EXIT from ITV soap after 12 years
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV
Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.