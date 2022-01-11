'Emmerdale' spoilers: Cain Dingle's son Kyle in danger?

Cain Dingle isn't thrilled when Kerry and her date, Al, plan to take Kyle into town.

Can Emmerdale's Cain Dingle rescue his little lad in the first of Thursday's episodes (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings)?

Cain Dingle's not too chuffed when he finds his young son Kyle is about to go into town with his enemy No 1 Al Chapman.

But with Kyle's gran Kerry dating scheming businessman Al, Cain's in a tight spot.

However, as the trio get in the car and prepare to head out, Cain's horrified when he notices brake fluid dropping from Al's car!

Cain Dingle spots that brake fluid is leaking from Al's car. (Image credit: ITV)

Does this mean it wasn't Cain who snipped the brake cables on the businessman's car?

And can the Dingle mechanic stop them before his son Kyle is plunged into danger?

Elsewhere, having pinched Al's phone, Mackenzie's been trying to break into the device and finally succeeds.

Soon, he and Cain are trawling through Al's texts to his dodgy boss Gavin, getting the inside track on what the pair have been plotting during their relentless attempts to buy out The Woolpack and turn the pub into money-making flats.

When Cain and Mack venture outside of the village for a secret meet with hard-man Gavin, who will come out on top as battle lines are drawn?

Cain and Mackenzie confront Al's dodgy boss Gavin (far left). (Image credit: ITV)

As Cain Dingle clashes with Gavin who will come out on top? (Image credit: ITV)

Will Mack and Cain manage to intimidate Gavin and save the Woolpack? (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, at Home Farm, Kim Tate misinterprets the situation when she finds her fiancé Will Taylor and Bernice talking…

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub now.