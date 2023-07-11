Emmerdale spoilers: Caleb Milligan has a proposal to make Cain Dingle's BLOOD BOIL

Emmerdale's Caleb Milligan just can't resist an opportunity in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

With most of his family against him, Caleb should be doing all he can to try to get back in their good books.

But he's about to make a move that could make matters a million times worse.

The businessman's ears prick up when he overhears Nate and Belle talking about Tracy's dream of opening a nursery in the village.

Learning that Nate's wife is struggling to find an investor, Caleb seeks out Tracy and offers his financial services!

Caleb seeks Tracy out… (Image credit: ITV)

… the mum is stunned as Caleb offers funds for her to start up a nursery. (Image credit: ITV)

Later, Nate reels as Tracy fills him in. He can't believe she's even contemplating doing anything with the man who ruined his stepmum Moira's business.

After Nate points out that Cain will flip if Tracy makes a deal with his hated brother, she bites back accusing her husband of caring more about his dad's feelings than the needs of his family.

Cain hates his and Chas' brother Caleb for what he did to Moira's farm. (Image credit: ITV)

Down the road at Smithy, Mary knows she needs to make a decision about Faye's threat. But she's torn.

When her son-in-law Marlon lets slip that he's in the know about the situation, Mary winces at Rhona's betrayal… But will her granddaughter April's insight stop the gran from going to the police and retracting her statement?

Will Mary cave to Faye's demand or will she let the con-artist do her worst?

With the wedding coming up, Jai's cousin. Suni rallies the troops to get a stag do together. His hope is that the event will reunite father and son… but will it?

At the Woolpack it's cringe-central as Wendy finds herself in the middle of both her men: boyfriend Bob and her secret lover Liam.

Wendy cringes when boyfriend Bob plonks himself down while she's flirting with her secret lover Liam. (Image credit: ITV)

Will Bob pick up on the chemistry coursing between the colleagues?

The chemistry between nurse Wendy and GP Liam is in full flow but will Bob notice? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.