'Emmerdale' spoilers: Can Priya Sharma confront her fears?

Priya Sharma (played by Fiona Wade) has been left with life-changing injuries after getting trapped in the burning maize maze back in October on Emmerdale.



She still doesn't know that it was murderer Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) who started the blaze.



Priya underwent skin graft operations in hospital but she since lost all her body confidence.



In tonight's two epsiodes of the ITV soap, Priya's anxieties about her body continue.



She no longer feels confident wearing a lot of the clothes in her wardrobe.



When she meets with friend, Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi), Priya confides that she still can't bring herself to examine the injuries to her back.



Leyla gently tries to encourage Priya to confront her fears and look at herself in her bedroom mirror.



But is Priya really ready to face her fears?

The Dingle family are not exactly fans of Al Chapman (Michael Wildman).



But they are stuck with him now that the businessman is co-owner of The Woolpack.



Al sort of saved the day when the village pub was struggling financially to keeps its doors open.



However, if there is ONE thing that Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) will not stand for... and that is people raiding food from the refrigerator at the pub!



Faith is convinced that the food thief is Al, perhaps given his track record and devious ways.



So she and Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) secretly start plotting against Al.



Just WHAT are the crafty pair up to?

Elsewhere, Brenda Hope (Lesley Dunlop) is in community crime-fighting mode as she tries to get the villagers involved in a new Neighbourhood Watch style initiative... Emmer-Watch!



Which is probably a good idea since the police do seem to spend a heck of a LOT of time visiting the village to investigate folks who are up to no good!



