Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle and Liam go on a HOT DATE
Airs Wednesday 30th August 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Charity Dingle has Liam hooked in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
It's date night for Charity Dingle and Liam Cavanagh who is totally unaware the whole thing is a dare.
With Gail having challenged Charity to ask out an unsuspecting local, it was Liam who ended up involved.
As the unlikely couple spend the evening at The Hide, Liam starts to really fancy Charity who's on a mission to charm the doc.
But as Liam tells Cain he's starting to get a vibe with his ex, what will Cain say knowing full well Charity is still madly in love with Mack?
And what will Charity say when Gail questions her about the date-dare?
Nate finds himself living in a real-life nightmare as a horrific situation blows up at work.
First, Caleb tells him that Chas knows that he's in charge of the car firm which is giving its business to Cain.
Panicking that his dad is going to find out about Caleb being his boss, Nate's already on pins when he then discovers Corey shifting guns.
In panic, he takes them from Corey but as he's trying to hide them his wife Tracy walks in!
Not knowing what to do, Nate owns up to Caleb, telling his uncle all about the dodgy side work Corey is doing for gangster Harry.
Caleb insists Nate takes him to retrieve the weapons but to their horror, the guns have gone…
Over at Home Farm, Gabby returns from holiday and catches up with married Billy about their regrettable kiss, deciding to keep it secret for ever more.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!