Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle and Liam go on a HOT DATE

Charity Dingle takes Liam out for their date.

Emmerdale's Charity Dingle has Liam hooked in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

It's date night for Charity Dingle and Liam Cavanagh who is totally unaware the whole thing is a dare.

With Gail having challenged Charity to ask out an unsuspecting local, it was Liam who ended up involved.

As the unlikely couple spend the evening at The Hide, Liam starts to really fancy Charity who's on a mission to charm the doc.

But as Liam tells Cain he's starting to get a vibe with his ex, what will Cain say knowing full well Charity is still madly in love with Mack?

And what will Charity say when Gail questions her about the date-dare?

Liam tells Cain that he's keen on Charity… will the Dingle tell his best mate that his ex is madly in love with Mack? (Image credit: ITV)

Charity fills in Gail who challenged her to go on the date with Liam. (Image credit: ITV)

Nate finds himself living in a real-life nightmare as a horrific situation blows up at work.

First, Caleb tells him that Chas knows that he's in charge of the car firm which is giving its business to Cain.

Panicking that his dad is going to find out about Caleb being his boss, Nate's already on pins when he then discovers Corey shifting guns.

In panic, he takes them from Corey but as he's trying to hide them his wife Tracy walks in!

Not knowing what to do, Nate owns up to Caleb, telling his uncle all about the dodgy side work Corey is doing for gangster Harry.

Nate is forced to tell Caleb about the dodgy dealings going on inside his car firm. (Image credit: ITV)

Caleb insists Nate takes him to retrieve the weapons but to their horror, the guns have gone…

Over at Home Farm, Gabby returns from holiday and catches up with married Billy about their regrettable kiss, deciding to keep it secret for ever more.

