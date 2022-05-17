Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle FLIPS after Noah's plea hearing
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Friday 27th May 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Charity Dingle reels from a new shock in Friday's episode (ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Seeing Noah stand in court for his plea hearing has almost tipped Charity Dingle over the edge.
With his trial a week away anything could happen as the pressure mounts on the family.
Charity wasn't sure if her lad would even turn up to court and face up to his crimes against Chloe, who he stalked obsessively long after she ended their romance.
Thankfully, Charity's granddaughter Sarah made Noah see sense and give up on his plan to flee.
But fresh horror is about to hit the Dingle mum, just as she's trying to catch her breath.
What's Noah done now?
Has he learned his lesson and stayed well away from Chloe?
Is Noah gunning for his mum for reporting him to the police?
Is Charity about to lose her troubled boy before he even gets to trial?
Elsewhere, Sam's excited when Vinny mentions there's an old motorhome up at the scrapyard. Knowing Lydia's always wanted one, he leaps at the chance of making his wife's dream come true…
Cathy's lied to by her increasingly insecure mate, Amelia.
Emmerdale continues weekdays from 7.30pm on ITV.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Liv Dingle - Isobel Steele
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018… and the nickname Soapbird!
