Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle FLIPS after Noah's plea hearing

Charity Dingle is in the middle of a parenting crisis.

Emmerdale's Charity Dingle reels from a new shock in Friday's episode (ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Seeing Noah stand in court for his plea hearing has almost tipped Charity Dingle over the edge.

With his trial a week away anything could happen as the pressure mounts on the family.

Charity wasn't sure if her lad would even turn up to court and face up to his crimes against Chloe, who he stalked obsessively long after she ended their romance.

Thankfully, Charity's granddaughter Sarah made Noah see sense and give up on his plan to flee.

But fresh horror is about to hit the Dingle mum, just as she's trying to catch her breath.

What's Noah done now?

Has he learned his lesson and stayed well away from Chloe?

Is Noah gunning for his mum for reporting him to the police?

Is Charity about to lose her troubled boy before he even gets to trial?

Noah faced up to his crimes against Chloe in his plea hearing. (Image credit: ITV)

Charity's tried to make Noah see that she reported him to the police for his own good. (Image credit: ITV)

Chloe discovered Noah had been stalking her and storing images of her on his laptop. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Sam's excited when Vinny mentions there's an old motorhome up at the scrapyard. Knowing Lydia's always wanted one, he leaps at the chance of making his wife's dream come true…

Cathy's lied to by her increasingly insecure mate, Amelia.

Emmerdale continues weekdays from 7.30pm on ITV.