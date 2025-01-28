Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle makes a huge discovery! Has she found out what Joe Tate is up to?

Charity gets Ryan to gain access to the laptop she stole from Home Farm

Emmerdale's Charity Dingle rakes through the laptop she stole from Home Farm in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

When she broke into Home Farm in a bid to find out what Joe Tate's really about, Charity came away with a laptop.

Roping in her son Ryan, who's an IT whizz, she gains access to the digital files on the computer.

As the pair rummage around, the files soon reveal a shocking truth…

What's Charity uncovered about what's happening behind closed doors at Home Farm?

Charity gets Ryan to break into the laptop she stole from Home Farm (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Leyla opens up. Will she confide in someone that she's been feeling really lonely? And Dawn, who's cheating on her husband Billy with Joe Tate, is tempted.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.