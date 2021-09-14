'Emmerdale' spoilers: Charity Dingle's attack is investigated by the police

Charity Dingle was left in a bad way after she was brutally attacked.

Emmerdale's Charity Dingle is at the centre of a crime scene in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for listings).

With Charity having been knocked down by a masked intruder at the Woolpack, the villagers are utterly horrified. Who could have done such a thing? And is the culprit among them?

PC Swirling starts raking through the evidence at the village pub. And sure enough, before long, the police detective is extremely suspicious… What's he found at the crime scene?

PC Swirling investigates the break-in at the Woolpack. (Image credit: ITV)

Could someone local have done the dirty?

Here are the facts…

1. The village pub is on the brink of closure as takings are low.

2. A hefty compensation claim for Matty Barton's burns – which he got while helping out at a Woolie BBQ – has been leveled at the pub's skint owners, Chas and Marlon, by Matty's mum Moira.

Matty Barton was burned when he helped out at a barbecue at the Woolie. (Image credit: ITV)

Moira demanded compensation from Chas for her son Matty who's been left unable to work. (Image credit: ITV)

3. Moira's husband Cain has been left in a tough spot as he's Chas' brother and is painfully aware the Woolie is on the brink.

4. Ever the opportunist, ruthless swindler Al Chapman wants to buy into the pub.

5. Paddy has secretly struck a side deal with Kim for cash to try to stop his enemy Al from getting involved with the family-run pub.

Vet Paddy doped Kim Tate's racehorse in exchange for cash. (Image credit: ITV)

6. Marlon is so worried about the pub's demise that he's considering selling his stake to Al who he absolutely loathes.

Marlon is considering selling his share of the pub to nemesis Al. (Image credit: ITV)

7. On the day of the pub robbery someone snipped the Woolpack's power cables which forced Chas and Marlon to close up for the day. The intruder snuck in, crowbarred open the till and took the contents.

8. Charity got in the way of the masked intruder and was knocked down and left lying in a pool of her own blood.

(Image credit: ITV)

Has PC Swirling found something which might unlock the perp's identity? Has someone local done this to Charity, Chas and Marlon?

Questions are fired in all directions by suspicious PC Swirling. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs weekdays at 7.00pm with an extra episode on Thursdays at 8.00pm.