Emmerdale spoilers: Charity exposes Tom's sickening lie

Belle Dingle (played by Eden Taylor-Draper) has started to spiral with guilt after her estranged husband, Tom King's (James Chase) attempted suicide in prison on Emmerdale.



While Tom recovers after being rushed to hospital, the status of the trial is now up in the air.



The Dingle family is determined that Belle gets the chance to face violent and abusive Tom in court.



Family relative Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) is not convinced that Tom really tried to end his own life.



Could it all just be part of Tom's twisted attempt to to try and derail the court day and get into Belle's head again?



Determined to find out the truth, Charity manages to gain access to Tom's hospital room...



Tom is alarmed as Charity puts pressure on him to admit what he is up to.



Will guilty Tom come clean when faced with an angry and determined Charity?

Are Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle), his wife, Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley), and their three kids about to end up homeless for Christmas?



The couple are blindsided when landlord Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) asks them to move out of their rented home at Holdgate within the week!



Dawn reminds Billy that they have been invited to move back into Home Farm by Kim Tate (Claire King).



But Billy remains against the idea after the previous family fallout that caused them to move out of the big house.



WHAT will Billy and Dawn do now?

It looks like it's all over between Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) and fiancee Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop).



Brenda was furious and heartbroken after she found out that Eric used her lifesavings to invest in a money-making cryptocurrency scheme.



Unfortunately, Eric soon discovered the money was lost...



But will things go from bad to worse between Eric and Brenda when she enters his home and jumps to the WRONG conclusion about him and Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton)...

