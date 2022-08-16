Emmerdale spoilers: Chas Dingle BEGS Belle not to tell Paddy about her AFFAIR

Chas Dingle and her lover Al learn their affair has been found out…

Emmerdale's Chas Dingle learns her affair is been rumbled in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Chas Dingle has been sneaking around with Al Chapman behind her husband Paddy's back for weeks now.

But she's about to learn their steamy affair has been rumbled!

The landlady's heart almost stops when angry Belle confronts her and Al about their shenanigans, revealing that she saw them at a hotel together.

Can horrified Chas find the right words to stop sickened Belle running off to tell Paddy and Al's girlfriend Kerry?

Elsewhere, Liv's dodgy mum Sandra clocks her son-in-law Vinny having a laugh with Gabby and happens on a new way to cause trouble.

Later, scheming Sandra chats to Liv about her daughter's asexuality, questioning whether it will cause problems in her marriage.

With Liv wrongfooted, Sandra goes on to lay a seed about Gabby and Vinny's friendship. As Liv clocks Vinny and Gabby, it's clear her mum's words have got her thinking…

Naomi plans to help Ethan and Marcus get back on track.

Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm.