Emmerdale spoilers: Chas Dingle BEGS Belle not to tell Paddy about her AFFAIR
By Sarah Waterfall published
Tuesday 23rd August 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Chas Dingle learns her affair is been rumbled in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Chas Dingle has been sneaking around with Al Chapman behind her husband Paddy's back for weeks now.
But she's about to learn their steamy affair has been rumbled!
The landlady's heart almost stops when angry Belle confronts her and Al about their shenanigans, revealing that she saw them at a hotel together.
Can horrified Chas find the right words to stop sickened Belle running off to tell Paddy and Al's girlfriend Kerry?
Elsewhere, Liv's dodgy mum Sandra clocks her son-in-law Vinny having a laugh with Gabby and happens on a new way to cause trouble.
Later, scheming Sandra chats to Liv about her daughter's asexuality, questioning whether it will cause problems in her marriage.
With Liv wrongfooted, Sandra goes on to lay a seed about Gabby and Vinny's friendship. As Liv clocks Vinny and Gabby, it's clear her mum's words have got her thinking…
Naomi plans to help Ethan and Marcus get back on track.
Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Liv Dingle - Isobel Steele
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.