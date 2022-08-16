Emmerdale spoilers: Chas Dingle BEGS Belle not to tell Paddy about her AFFAIR

By published

Tuesday 23rd August 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.

Chas Dingle
Chas Dingle and her lover Al learn their affair has been found out… (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale's Chas Dingle learns her affair is been rumbled in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Chas Dingle has been sneaking around with Al Chapman behind her husband Paddy's back for weeks now.

But she's about to learn their steamy affair has been rumbled!

The landlady's heart almost stops when angry Belle confronts her and Al about their shenanigans, revealing that she saw them at a hotel together.

Can horrified Chas find the right words to stop sickened Belle running off to tell Paddy and Al's girlfriend Kerry? 

Belle Dingle

Belle Dingle tells Chas she knows she's cheating on Paddy with Al. (Image credit: ITV)

Chas Dingle

Can Chas and Al stop Belle from blabbing to their partners Paddy and Kerry? (Image credit: ITV)

Belle Dingle

Belle saw lovers Al and Chas kissing at a hotel! (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Liv's dodgy mum Sandra clocks her son-in-law Vinny having a laugh with Gabby and happens on a new way to cause trouble.

Vinny Dingle

Gabby and Vinny are having a laugh together... (Image credit: ITV)

Later, scheming Sandra chats to Liv about her daughter's asexuality, questioning whether it will cause problems in her marriage. 

Sandra

Sandra plants seeds of doubt in her daughter Liv's mind… (Image credit: ITV)

Liv Dingle

… Liv, who's asexual, starts to worry that there's something going on between her husband Vinny and Gabby. (Image credit: ITV)

With Liv wrongfooted, Sandra goes on to lay a seed about Gabby and Vinny's friendship. As Liv clocks Vinny and Gabby, it's clear her mum's words have got her thinking…

Naomi plans to help Ethan and Marcus get back on track.

Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm.

  • Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry 
  • Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt 
  • Kim Tate - Claire King 
  • Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton 
  • Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell 
  • Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards 
  • Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson 
  • Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel 
  • Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade 
  • Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant 
  • Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson 
  • Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw 
  • Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson 
  • Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson 
  • Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
  • Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower 
  • Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop 
  • Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
  • Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell 
  • Dan Spencer - Liam Fox 
  • April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan 
  • Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter 
  • Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley 
  • Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker 
  • Ryan Stocks - James Moore
  • Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle 
  • Will Taylor - Dean Andrews 
  • Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb 
  • Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
  • Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
  • Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
  • Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
  • Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
  • Liv Dingle - Isobel Steele
  • Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
  • Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
  • Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
  • Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
  • Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
  • Sam Dingle - James Hooten
  • Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick 
  • Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
  • Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Sarah Waterfall
Sarah Waterfall

Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com 


She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!