Emmerdale spoilers: David Metcalfe hides the TRUTH from Victoria

Emmerdale's David Metcalfe is drowning in debt in Friday's episode (ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Though David Metcalfe wants to marry his girlfriend Victoria, hiding his money problems from her isn't a good start. If only he would talk…

But shopkeeper David is mortified that he's struggling to keep the shop open and the family fed. The pandemic has all but ruined his business which he may soon have to close.

At the shop, as Victoria happily gabbles on about this and that, David keeps schtum and continues to internalise the pressure he's under.

How much longer can he keep up the act before he snaps with stress?

Elsewhere, Chas reflects on her illicit encounter with Al.

Chas and Al have kissed behind their partners' backs. (Image credit: ITV)

But will she tell Paddy what happened, chalking it up to a moment of madness sparked by Faith's cancer diagnosis?

Will Chas tell her husband Paddy she kissed Al? (Image credit: ITV)

Will she tell Al that it will never happen again? Or will she decide to sabotage her marriage and start up a steamy affair with Al, her family's No.1 enemy?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.