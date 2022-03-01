'Emmerdale' spoilers: Dawn and Billy Fletcher are in for a shock as they return from honeymoon
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Friday 11th March 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's newlyweds return in the wake of their horror-show wedding in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Billy and Dawn Fletcher always knew there was a risk Meena Jutla would show up on their big day.
Just days before their wedding they feared she'd broken into Woodbine and savaged Dawn's bridal gown.
Seeing as she was on the run in the wake of a string of murder allegations, they hoped they were just being paranoid.
But the pair soon learned, to their horror, that Billy's scorned unhinged ex had come back, unable to resist the chance to return and wreak havoc.
After a tender ceremony in church, gun-toting Meena pounced on Dawn and Billy.
Hijacking the pair, who were headed to Home Farm for the reception, Meena posed as their chauffeur, took them hostage, threatened to kill them and shot Leyla!
It was furious Liam who managed to stop Meena, who was shoved off the top of the same bridge where the nurse killed his daughter Leanna.
With Meena's plea hearing taking place next week will the murderer admit her guilt or is the couple going to have to dredge up all that happened in court at trial?
Elsewhere, Jai struggles with his ego, and there's frustration for Rhona.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Tracy Metcalfe - Amy Walsh
- Liv Flaherty - Isobel Steele
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- The Dingle Family
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
