Emmerdale spoilers: FIGHT! It's Jai v Charles as news of Laurel's new romance spreads

Charles and Jai square up as they come to blows over Laurel

Emmerdale's Charles Anderson already seems to be regretting his passionate encounter with Laurel Thomas - especially when her ex-husband Jai goes on the warpath in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

What will Laurel think as the men in her life go toe to toe?

Manpreet spots tension between Charles and Jai as the pair square up to one another.

Manpreet gives Charles a piece of her mind, and Charles is embarrassed.

Later, Charles tells Laurel all about his run-in with her ex-husband. Laurel wants to talk about it, but Charles is adamant things have got out of hand, and he calls off their blossoming relationship.

And that's not the only headache for Laurel because she's also left in turmoil as Nicola coaxes a confession out of Arthur.

How will Laurel react?

Isaac's got Tom's tablet, so Tom's keeping a close eye on the youngster. When he catches him alone, he asks for it back. Isaac tells him it's at home and helpfully lets Tom know where the spare key is hidden so Tom can get it for himself.

Tom sneaks into Butlers Farm to find the tablet, but he's forced to hide until Matty walks in.

Meanwhile, Belle sees Moira and asks if anything has jogged her memory of the voicemail she left her - but much to Belle's disappointment, Moira can't remember anything.

Belle is startled when she sees Tom, who brags about how he's absolutely, definitely going to win in court, which leaves Belle full of dread.

Once Tom's back home, alone, he begins to smash up his tablet. But he doesn't know that Carl is watching him and taking it all in...

Will's feeling guilty about putting pressure on Jimmy to sell his shares in the haulage yard, so he invites him to have a few drinks at Home Farm and promises they won't discuss business.

Glad of the distraction, Jimmy agrees and the pair share some beers. But when Kim finds them, she's furious at the state of the living room.

Later, Kim comes downstairs, glammed up for a date with Peter, her financial advisor. She's looking stunning and Jimmy's jaw is on the floor, while Will's just annoyed.

Is he jealous that Kim's moved on so quickly?

