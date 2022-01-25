'Emmerdale' spoilers: FIND OUT WHO has bought the Woolpack!

Chas, Paddy and Marlon find out who have bought the Woolpack.

Emmerdale's Chas Dingle meets the Woolpack's new owner in the second of Thursday's episodes (ITV, 8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

So the tussle over the Woolpack, which has raged for months on end, is over.

Having fought and fought to save her beloved boozer, Chas Dingle has accepted defeat and seen her burned-out business and home sold off at auction.

But who's summoned Chas and co to introduce themselves as the new owner of the Woolie?

Has Kim Tate bought it? An outsider? An insider? All will be revealed…

The Woolpack went up in flames on Christmas Day 2021. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Rhona's saga with Marcus continues.

Pierce Harris' son Marcus has come looking for Rhona. (Image credit: ITV)

But before she can tackle the issue, she's got a bone to pick with Vanessa for meddling in her affairs.

As the friends argue about Vanessa's efforts to stop Rhona from carrying out her evil ex Pierce Harris' request, Marcus pipes up.

He wants to know why Rhona got in touch with him and guesses it must be something pretty big.

How much will Rhona tell him? Does Marcus know anything of his dad's evil deeds or is she going to have to fill him in – and then add that Pierce is dying?

Rhona faces a tough conversation with Marcus about his jailed killer rapist dad Pierce. (Image credit: ITV)

At Mulberry, Jai's rushed off to a meeting accidentally leaving behind some very incriminating documentation.

As Laurel picks it up and leafs through the paperwork her face falls. Has she found out her boyfriend has taken out a massive loan in her name?

Fresh from the Woolie auction, Cain has another stressful situation to contend with when he and Moira run into Belle and Ellis.

Cain and Moira can't believe their eyes… (Image credit: ITV)

He's utterly horrified to learn they're a couple after everything Ellis' dad Al has done to their family - not to mention how Ellis' negligence almost recently killed Cain's son Kyle.

Cain's aghast to learn that Belle is going out with Ellis in spite of the huge feud between the Dingles and the Chapmans. (Image credit: ITV)

The controversial couple have better luck with Al who invites them out for dinner with he and Kerry.

Belle and Ellis just want to be together. (Image credit: ITV)

