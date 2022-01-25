'Emmerdale' spoilers: FIND OUT WHO has bought the Woolpack!
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Thursday 3rd February 2022 at 8.00pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Chas Dingle meets the Woolpack's new owner in the second of Thursday's episodes (ITV, 8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
So the tussle over the Woolpack, which has raged for months on end, is over.
Having fought and fought to save her beloved boozer, Chas Dingle has accepted defeat and seen her burned-out business and home sold off at auction.
But who's summoned Chas and co to introduce themselves as the new owner of the Woolie?
Has Kim Tate bought it? An outsider? An insider? All will be revealed…
Elsewhere, Rhona's saga with Marcus continues.
But before she can tackle the issue, she's got a bone to pick with Vanessa for meddling in her affairs.
As the friends argue about Vanessa's efforts to stop Rhona from carrying out her evil ex Pierce Harris' request, Marcus pipes up.
He wants to know why Rhona got in touch with him and guesses it must be something pretty big.
How much will Rhona tell him? Does Marcus know anything of his dad's evil deeds or is she going to have to fill him in – and then add that Pierce is dying?
At Mulberry, Jai's rushed off to a meeting accidentally leaving behind some very incriminating documentation.
As Laurel picks it up and leafs through the paperwork her face falls. Has she found out her boyfriend has taken out a massive loan in her name?
Fresh from the Woolie auction, Cain has another stressful situation to contend with when he and Moira run into Belle and Ellis.
He's utterly horrified to learn they're a couple after everything Ellis' dad Al has done to their family - not to mention how Ellis' negligence almost recently killed Cain's son Kyle.
The controversial couple have better luck with Al who invites them out for dinner with he and Kerry.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.00pm on ITV.
