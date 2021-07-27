'Emmerdale' spoilers: has Gabby Thomas had a miscarriage?

Pregnant Gabby Thomas is stricken with terrible stomach pains during a row with Jamie Tate.

Emmerdale's mama-to-be Gabby Thomas is rushed to hospital in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Gabby Thomas has been treated really badly by Jamie Tate who got her pregnant during a one-night stand. Gabby was smitten with the older man vet and was keen for a romance to blossom but Jamie made it patently clear he wasn't interested and regretted their night of passion.

Since then a lot has changed. Jamie has been cast out of the Tate home by his mum Kim while Gabby has been taken in by the Tate matriarch.

Jamie has decided he's leaving the village and plans to use his mum's cash to finance his exit. At Home Farm, the disgraced vet is raiding the safe when Gabby returns home.

Jamie slinks into the shadows but Gabby hears something and is about to call the police when he looms into view holding a bag of money!

Jamie Tate wants nothing to do with Gabby - or the child she's carrying. (Image credit: ITV)

Any ugly row erupts and sees Gabby stricken down in pain. But it's Will who takes her to the hospital, not Jamie who cruelly adds he never wanted their baby before scarpering.

It's Will who takes pregnant Gabby to the hospital. Is she miscarrying? (Image credit: ITv)

Is Gabby OK or is she having a miscarriage?

Meena is fed up with having to share her boyfriend David with his ex, Leyla. (Image credit: ITV)

When Meena killed Leanna she had no idea that it would have such a major effect on her relationship with David. If she had, she mightn't have done it but the serial killer had to find a way to shut up Leanna who'd discovered the nurse had murdered someone years ago.

Leyla's in bits over her new husband Liam who's fallen apart following the death of his daughter Leanna who was secretly murdered by Meena. (Image credit: ITV)

With Leyla in bits over grieving dad Liam, Meena's boyfriend David, who is Leyla's ex, is providing loads of support. But Meena's getting really hacked off with having to share David's attentions with another woman.

Liam married Leyla just days before his daughter Leanna died. (Image credit: ITV)

In a bid to get rid of Leyla, Meena tries to get the recently wed couple back on track. Will Meena's matchmaking pay off?

Elsewhere, Sarah is stressing out and her anxiety ramps up when her beloved great gran starts going out about wanting to live life on the edge. With Faith concerned that her cancer has come back, her statement leads Sarah to suspect the worse about her health.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays (see our TV Guide for full listings).