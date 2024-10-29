Emmerdale spoilers: Hell at Holdgate as Dawn and Billy's kids go missing… Has dodgy Jade taken them?
Airs Wednesday 6th November 2024 at 7.30 pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Billy Fletcher fears for his family in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
At Holdgate it's panic stations as Clemmie and Lucas, Dawn and Billy's kids, have vanished.
Billy reels when his terrified wife says she's combed the house and the garden and there's no sign of the young pair.
Billy pales realising that gangster Jade may well have taken the children as a threat to force him to take part in the illegal fight with Ross.
Will Billy come clean about what he's been keeping from his wife and admit that their kids' disappearance may well be his fault?
Has Jade kidnapped Clemmie and Lucas?
Elsewhere, John wants to have a deep chat with Aaron.
The Sugden has overheard some chats about Aaron's past with his half-brother Robert who's in jail.
Aaron hates talking about his feelings and especially when it has to do with his former true-love, Robert.
Will John get the answers he's looking for from his lover Aaron?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30 pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Cast list...
Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
Caleb Milligan - Will Ash
Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
Laurel Thomas - Charlotte Bellamy
Gabby Thomas - Rosie Bentham
Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
Lydia Hart - Karen Blick
Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
Paddy Dingle - Dominic Brunt
Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
Nate Robinson. - Jurell Carter
Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
Tom King - James Chas
Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
Arthur Thomas - Alfie Clarke
Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
Ruby Fox-Milligan - Beth Cordingly
Cathy Hope - Gabrielle Dowling
Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
Suzy Merton - Martelle Edinborough
April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
Gail Loman - Rachael Gill-Davis
Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Vanessa Woodfield - Michelle Hardwick
Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
Sarah Sugden - Katie Hill
Victoria Barton - Isabel Hodgins
Sam Dingle - James Hooton
Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
Eve Dingle - Bella James
Mary Goskirk - Louise Jameson
Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
Kim Tate - Claire King
Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
Ella Forster - Paula Lane
Charles Anderson - Kevin Mathurin
Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
Jimmy King - Nick Miles
Aaron Dingle - Danny Miller
Ryan Stocks - James Moore
Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
Kerry Wyatt - Laura Norton
Matty Barton - Ash Palmisciano
Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
Leo Goskirk - Harvey Rogerson
Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
Leyla Harding - Roxy Shahidi
Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
Tracy Robinson - Amy Walsh
Nicola King - Nicola Wheeler
Claudette Anderson - Flo Wilson
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!