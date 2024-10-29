Emmerdale spoilers: Hell at Holdgate as Dawn and Billy's kids go missing… Has dodgy Jade taken them?

As horror strikes the parents is it time Billy told Dawn the truth about what he's got caught up in with Jade?

Emmerdale's Billy Fletcher fears for his family in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

At Holdgate it's panic stations as Clemmie and Lucas, Dawn and Billy's kids, have vanished.

Billy reels when his terrified wife says she's combed the house and the garden and there's no sign of the young pair.

Billy pales realising that gangster Jade may well have taken the children as a threat to force him to take part in the illegal fight with Ross.

Jade has insisted Billy takes part in a rematch with Ross Barton and will stop at nothing to get the dad back in the ring (Image credit: ITV)

Will Billy come clean about what he's been keeping from his wife and admit that their kids' disappearance may well be his fault?

Has Jade kidnapped Clemmie and Lucas?

Elsewhere, John wants to have a deep chat with Aaron.

The Sugden has overheard some chats about Aaron's past with his half-brother Robert who's in jail.

Aaron hates talking about his feelings and especially when it has to do with his former true-love, Robert.

Will John get the answers he's looking for from his lover Aaron?

John wants Aaron to talk to him about his past with Robert (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30 pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.

