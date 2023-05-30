Emmerdale spoilers: HOME FARM SHOWDOWN! Has Kim Tate DOUBLE-BLUFFED Caleb?
Airs Wednesday 7th June 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Kim Tate wants a word with Caleb in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
At Home Farm everything is about to blow up in Caleb's face. Has a cool, calm and collected Kim Tate outsmarted the schemer?
With Caleb poised to take Kim for every penny of his late dad Frank Tate's money, he panics when he discovers his son Nicky has pulled out of his part of the plan and told Gabby – whose son is a Tate heir – he can't marry her.
As fury descends, Caleb punches his son smack in the face before telling him he expects him to take the fall when he empties Kim's bank accounts!
Panicking, Caleb tries to get hold of his dodgy mate Adrian so they can fast track the takedown.
But his face falls when he discovers the Tate bank accounts are already empty.
Then, a stony-faced Kim looms into view wanting a word with her so-called business partner…
Is the game up for Caleb? Is Kim on to him? Does she know he's Frank's son?
Elsewhere, Bear cringes as Mandy takes him aside for a chat in the wake of his clumsy pass at her.
Admitting that she's still in love with his son Paddy, Mandy's galvanised when Bear urges her to tell him!
Mustering up all her courage, Mandy seizes the day… How will Paddy react? Does he feel the same? Is the depressed vet healed and ready?
Charity takes one for the team as she grits her teeth and invites Chloe to Sarah's 18th birthday party. And Charles slopes off to visit someone at the prison…
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!