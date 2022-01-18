'Emmerdale' spoilers: Innocent Liv Flaherty freed from prison?

Emmerdale's Liv Flaherty is in court in the first of Thursday's episodes (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

The moment Liv thought might never happen is finally in sight.

She's on cloud nine as she packs up her cell hoping that her appeal will see her walk free.

With new evidence having come in to prove that she didn't kill her brother Aaron's boyfriend Ben Tucker, Liv dares to dream that she'll be back home at Mill before the day is out.

Vinny's waiting for her in court and is bowled over to see Liv looking happy for the first time in months.

Unable to burst her bubble, he lies and tells Liv her beloved brother Aaron is on his way.

Vinny can't bring himself to tell excited Liv that Aaron isn't going to be attending her hearing. Will she walk free? (Image credit: ITV)

Will Liv's name get cleared? Will she return to the village… or her jail cell?

Following Mack's lunge at Dawn her fiance Billy isn't too pleased. And nor is Charity.

With his relationship in tatters, Mack realises he took his revenge too far and cringes when Vanessa reveals Charity was about to apologise to him before he drunkenly kissed Dawn!

Can they get back on talking terms?

Can Mack and Charity bury the hatchet and work things out? (Image credit: ITV)

Leyla and Jacob are discussing Liv's hearing when Liam tells them the police are packing up their investigations in the village.

Jacob is up in arms knowing that Leanna's killer, Meena, hasn't been caught. DS Rogers believes the murderer may have even left the country. (Image credit: ITV)

With Meena still at large – despite having told Manpreet that she murdered Nadine, Leanna, Andrea and Ben – Liam and Jacob are devastated when DS Rogers informs them they fear killer Meena has left the country

Later, after Jacob has a go at Vinny, Leyla finds him sitting beside Leanna's grave. The mum is desperate to find a way to help the teen through his pain. As she wonders what David would do were he around, Leyla's soon given inspiration…

Charles reels when Manpreet mentions she's thinking about moving away from Emmerdale. Can the vicar stop her?

Charles reels when Manpreet starts talking about moving away from Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.00pm on ITV.