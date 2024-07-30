Emmerdale spoilers: Mandy makes a devastating confession

It's been a bit up and down between Mandy Dingle (played by Lisa Riley) and Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) since they got back together on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But finally, it looks like the couple could soon be heading off on their honeymoon!



However, all is not well in Mandy's world...



During a nail appointment at the salon, Tracy Robinson (Amy Walsh), is surprised when beautician Mandy tries to apply a £20 surcharge to the cost of Tracy's treatment.



When Tracy challenges Mandy about the extra cash, Mandy comes clean and admits that she is in some serious debt...

Mandy tells Tracy about her money troubles on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) is reeling from the very public arrest of Samson Dingle (Sam Hall) over at The Woolpack.



But it looks like Samson's recent involvement with bad lad, Josh Cope (Osian Morgan), has finally caught-up with him.



Although they have had a very up and down relationship, Amelia still doesn't want to see the dad of her daughter, Esther, put behind bars.



However, the question remains: WHO grassed Samson up to the Police for assaulting Josh?



Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) remains suspicious that it was his own wife, Moira (Natalie J Robb), who did the dirty deed.



But that would mean Moira has broken the infamous "Dingle Code" and gone against her own family?

Sam Tells Samson To Run Away | Emmerdale - YouTube Watch On

Was Kim Tate's (Claire King) village rival, Ruby Fox-Miligan (Beth Cordingly), right when she predicted that Kim's marriage to Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) is OVER?



Ruby has recently stirred-up a whole LOT of trouble for Kim and Will at Home Farm!



After the mystery surrounding the disappearance of Will's trouble-making ex-wife, Rose Jackson, Will is on the verge of coming clean about WHAT happened between him and Rose.



Kim has already given Will an opportunity to be honest with her.



So maybe he'd better start talking.



Or else there could be BIG trouble!

Ruby has been out for REVENGE on lady of the manor Kim on Emmerdale! (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:30pm on ITV

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on ITVX