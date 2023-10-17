Emmerdale spoilers: Jacob Gallagher KISSES his dad's ex!
Airs Tuesday 24th October 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Jacob Gallagher kisses Victoria in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Jacob Gallagher is thrilled when he ends up kissing Victoria who's been trying to keep him at arm's length since he admitted having feelings for her.
The unexpected smooch happens outside the Hide where Jacob's been dispatched to deal with a woman called Abby who's meant to be meeting his dad David for a date.
Feeling sorry for the woman, medical student Jacob stays to have a drink with her. Vic can't help but notice the pair as she gets on with her work and is shocked to notice how jealous she feels to see Jake with another woman.
After Jacob waves off Abby, he and Vic end up sharing a passionate kiss!
Jacob's thrilled but Vic panics and runs off.
Later, David continues to misinterpret a conversation with Vic leading him to continue to think he's in with a chance of reuniting with his ex.
But that couldn't be further from the truth. Vic's mind is firmly on Jacob and when he calls in to talk, she just can't let him go… Will another kiss lead to more?
Ryan's devastated when he learns he's not a donor match for Oscar, the son he and Gail gave up for adoption years ago. The teen has aplastic anaemia and urgently needs bone marrow.
As Marlon tries to console him, Gail rushes in with good news. She's a match for their son!
