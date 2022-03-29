Emmerdale spoilers: Jamie Tate to reveal he faked his own death?

Jamie Tate to reveal he faked his own death?

Will Emmerdale's Jamie Tate appear at his son's christening in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings)?

At Home Farm it's baby Thomas' christening day and his mum Gabby is about to get a huge shock.

Is she about to find out Thomas' dad Jamie didn't drown in his watery car crash last year?

Gabby doesn't know that her baby daddy, Jamie Tate, survived his watery car crash last year. (Image credit: ITV)

So far no one in Emmerdale knows that Jamie didn't die when his car plunged into a lake leaving Gabby high and dry as she hoped they going to elope.

When the police pulled Jamie's car from the lake there was no sign of the vet and further searches drew a blank. When they closed the case, Kim went into a crazed downward spiral convinced that her son was still alive.

Is she about to find out she was right all along? Is Jamie going to show up at his son's christening even though he vowed never to set foot in his mum's house again?

Kim almost lost her mind when the police failed to find Jamie's body. The Tate was convinced her son was still alive… and she was right! (Image credit: ITV)

Belle's all fired up over a new idea and Al's impressed.

With Al having proved he's not to be trusted time and time again, will Belle remember to keep her ex's dad at arm's length? If Al gets involved with Belle, Cain and Chas will flip!

Al's impressed by Belle's gung-ho attitude. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Nate makes his feelings known when Chloe starts asking about jobs at Butlers.

As the 19-year-old tries to flirt with the single dad farmer, who she recently slept with, Nate doesn't mince his words when Nate shuts down any hint of anything ever happening again.

As humiliated and hurt Chloe heads home she runs in to her ex Noah who's still madly into her.

Noah tries to cheer up Chloe when Nate gives her the brush off. (Image credit: ITV)

Though Chloe's moved on and has been blanking the Dingle lately, she's touched when Noah tries to cheer her up. The thaw between them gives sly Noah food for thought… What's he up to now?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.