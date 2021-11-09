'Emmerdale' spoilers: Jealous Meena Jutla breaks into Victoria's house
Airs Thursday 18 November at 7.00pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's secret serial killer Meena Jutla is outraged in the first of Thursday's episodes (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
The village's secret serial killer Meena was never going to let her ex David happily skip off into the sunset with his true-love Victoria.
Having decided to show David what he's missing, Meena is gearing up to wow the shopkeeper. But, she's not impressed when her own sister Manpreet advises her against it.
But Meena's flump over Manpreet's opinion is nothing compared to how she reacts when she learns David and Vic have gone abroad.
Burning up with rage and jealousy at the thought of the pair playing happy families with their kids, Meena flips. Unable to let it go or to play the waiting game, Meena sneaks into Vic's place and smashes up the place!
Will Vic's housemate Amy find her at it?
At the Woolpack, Al reveals another new idea: staff uniforms!
Chas is amused to see Bob and Ellis in their outfits – but will the married landlady remain in good humour when Al flirts with her? Will she put Al in his place?
With Noah and Chloe having disappeared into thin air, Kerry is on a mission to track them down before Chloe's dangerous gangster dad gets wind of the problem.
But Kerry's stopped in her tracks when two thugs loom into view… is Kerry in danger?
At Home Farm, Will's feeling really cooped up and is unnerved when his daughter Dawn suggests Bernice has got the hots for him!
Is Dawn right?
Emmerdale is on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 7pm this week with an extra episode at 8.00pm on Thursday. There is no Monday episode this week because of the World Cup qualifier between San Marino and England.
