'Emmerdale' spoilers: Jimmy King kisses Mandy Dingle
Airs Wednesday 14 July 2021 at 7.00pm on ITV
Jimmy King is an emotional wreck in Wednesday's episode of Emmerdale (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for listings.
Meeting up with Mandy Dingle – who's been his constant support – Jimmy reels when she reads him the speech she's prepared for the judge.
On listening to her kind glowing words, Jimmy is overcome with gratitude – and guilt for it was Mandy's ex Paul Ashdale who died following Jimmy's crash.
With Jimmy's marriage to Nicola in dire straits, Jimmy leans over and kisses Mandy. For a second, she reciprocates before the pair springs apart.
Married dad Jimmy is mortified and apologises to his friend - but where will this kiss leave their friendship?
Later, Jimmy's wife Nicola tries to talk to Jimmy about his case. She's determined to make him see that his flustered testimony on the stand showed him to be real and honest not a conniving liar.
But Jimmy's filled with doom about what lies ahead, and he's riddled with guilt over his kiss with Mandy which Nicola knows nothing about.
Convinced he's prison-bound, Jimmy heads upstairs to pack his bags.
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings.
