'Emmerdale' spoilers: Jimmy King stands trial

Jimmy King is set to take to the stand in Emmerdale.

Jimmy King is in a state in Tuesday's episode of Emmerdale (ITV, 7.00pm – see our TV Guide for listings) as it's trial time.

The haulage truck driver is in court on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Jimmy is convinced he's going to prison for Paul Ashdale's death but his wife Nicola believes the judge will deem the incident an accident.

Nicola thinks Jimmy's day in court went well, but he isn't convinced. (Image credit: ITV)

After a gruelling day in court, Jimmy is shaken while Nicola thinks it's gone well and fears her husband has given up all hope of a future as a free man.

With their marriage in a worse state than ever it's looking bleak for the Kings.

Paul Ashdale died after Jimmy King's haulage truck crashed into a barn he was inside. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Liv struggles with her overwhelming shame, guilt and despair.

