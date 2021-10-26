'Emmerdale' spoilers Kim convinced Jamie WILL RETURN for Andrea's funeral!

Trending

Airs Tuesday 2 November at 7.00pm on ITV.

Kim
Kim believes Jamie will return for Andrea's memorial. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale's Kim organises a funeral in Tuesday's hour-long episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for listings).

Kim Tate had a terrible relationship with her daughter-in-law Andrea, who died in the recent catastrophic Survival Challenge. 

Yet when vicar Charles visits Home Farm to urge Kim to hold a memorial for Andrea in the hope it will help her little daughter Millie accept her mummy's death, Kim agrees.

 

Andrea

RIP… Andrea died in the maize maze fire. (Image credit: ITV)

Charles

Vicar Charles convinces Kim to hold a memorial for Andrea who died in the survival challenge. (Image credit: ITV)

As arrangements are discussed, Gabby is aghast when Kim tells her young granddaughter Millie that her daddy will return home for the funeral. 

Like most folk in Emmerdale, Gabby is positive that Jamie, the father of her newborn, didn't survive his watery car crash plunge. 

Jamie Tate

Jamie hasn't been seen since his car plunged into a lake. But Kim refuses to believe her son is dead. (Image credit: ITV)

Gabby

Gabby is aghast when Kim repeats her theory that Jamie isn't dead, and adds that she's sure he will return for the service to support his daughter Millie. (Image credit: ITV)

Will the funeral put Kim's controversial theory to bed?

In hospital, Priya is in agony as medics deal with the burns she sustained in the maize maze fire. 

The mum is devastated to hear she's got to have another skin graft but refuses to allow her family to visit and comfort her.

Priya

Priya is in hospital having been badly burned in the maize maze fire. (Image credit: ITV)

Liam's path back to happiness continues as he works on his allotment idea. 

Liam

Grieving dad Liam has turned a corner thanks to his allotment project. (Image credit: ITV)

He's thrilled when a social media post about it goes viral. But with a journalist visiting to talk about the project, the doc needs help getting it over the line…

Kerry pales when she receives a message from her dodgy gangster boss who has discovered one of his watches has vanished! 

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to realise Charity and Mack must of swiped one when they tried to rob the place.

Kerry

Kerry is working for a dangerous gangster. (Image credit: ITV)

Later, in the village, someone is spying on Charity and Mack… 

Have the pair inadvertently bought terrible trouble to town?

This week, Emmerdale is on ITV on Monday, Tuesday (1-hr), Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 7.00pm only.

