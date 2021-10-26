'Emmerdale' spoilers Kim convinced Jamie WILL RETURN for Andrea's funeral!

Emmerdale's Kim organises a funeral in Tuesday's hour-long episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for listings).

Kim Tate had a terrible relationship with her daughter-in-law Andrea, who died in the recent catastrophic Survival Challenge.

Yet when vicar Charles visits Home Farm to urge Kim to hold a memorial for Andrea in the hope it will help her little daughter Millie accept her mummy's death, Kim agrees.

As arrangements are discussed, Gabby is aghast when Kim tells her young granddaughter Millie that her daddy will return home for the funeral.

Like most folk in Emmerdale, Gabby is positive that Jamie, the father of her newborn, didn't survive his watery car crash plunge.

Will the funeral put Kim's controversial theory to bed?

In hospital, Priya is in agony as medics deal with the burns she sustained in the maize maze fire.

The mum is devastated to hear she's got to have another skin graft but refuses to allow her family to visit and comfort her.

Liam's path back to happiness continues as he works on his allotment idea.

He's thrilled when a social media post about it goes viral. But with a journalist visiting to talk about the project, the doc needs help getting it over the line…

Kerry pales when she receives a message from her dodgy gangster boss who has discovered one of his watches has vanished!

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to realise Charity and Mack must of swiped one when they tried to rob the place.

Later, in the village, someone is spying on Charity and Mack…

Have the pair inadvertently bought terrible trouble to town?

