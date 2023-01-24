Emmerdale spoilers: Kim Tate fumes as Will RUINS everything
Airs Monday 30th January 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Kim Tate has lost a friend in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm – see our TV Guide for full listings).
Kim Tate is made to look a fool and it's all her husband Will's fault.
Last week, Will accused Home Farm gamekeeper Sam Dingle of stealing his watch and the situation still hasn't been cleared up.
Will still hasn't found the watch and is still sure that Sam's the culprit while Sam insists he's totally innocent.
It's made things super awkward for Kim who's really good friends with Sam's wife Lydia. But she's had to back her hubby.
As the saga rumbles on, angry Will gets handsy with Sam who's impressed when Caleb steps in to defend him and gets Will to back off.
But the mystery of the missing item soon becomes clear when Home Farm manny mentions he's seen baby Thomas playing with it. Cringe!
So Sam was telling the truth all along and Kim has fallen out with her friend for nothing.
Can the embarrassed Tate make amends with the Dingles who have worked with her for years? Can she salvage her friendship with Lydia?
Marshall shows Nicola and April that he's got a good side when he stands up for Arthur, who's recently come out as gay.
The lads share a moment as Arthur realises he has a friend in Marshall after all, could this be the making of Arthur as he embarks on a new stage of his life?
