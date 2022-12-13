Emmerdale spoilers: Kyle Winchester confesses to killing Al?

Kyle Dingle seeks out PC Swirling but will the guilt-ridden lad tell the copper he killed Al Chapman?

Emmerdale mums Moira Dingle and Amy Wyatt panic when 'killer' Kyle Winchester talks to the local copper (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Wanting to get back to 'normal', Moira Dingle and Amy Wyatt decide to take the kids to the village carol concert.

Their lives have been turned upside down since the deadly accident which saw Kyle accidentally shoot Al when he found his dad Cain rowing with him.

Cain pointed a gun at his enemy Al when he discovered he'd been sleeping with his married sister Chas.

But it was Cain's son Kyle accidentally who pulled the trigger firing a shot which killed Al.

Cain ordered his son to stay quiet about the deadly incident and prepared to take the blame and suffer the consequences.

Cain was jailed and left wife Moira stunned when he later told her, during a prison visit, that he didn't shoot Al and that his young son Kyle was to blame.

While Cain's taken the blame to protect his boy and is riding out his prison sentence, back in the village, Moira and Amy are trying to keep up appearances – and, crucially, keep a lid on the killer secret.

The women know it's a real gamble taking fragile Kyle to a party. The lad is consumed with guilt over what he's done, he's devastated that his dad is in jail, and just isn't coping.

They plan not to let Kyle out of their sight but the event is really busy and to their horror, they spot him talking to PC Swirling!

Moira and Amy are in bits over the deadly secret and are desperately trying to calm down Kyle and keep up appearances.

Kyle gives his mum the slip and talks to PC Swirling but does he confess to killing Al? Can Moira and Amy intervene before it's too late?

Will he unburden himself to the copper? Are things about to get a whole heap worse?

For the other revellers, Charles' charity choir do is lots of fun but the vicar finds himself having to up the singers' volume to drown out a right old to-do…

The village choir gather to raise money for a stroke charity.

Vicar Charles finds himself having to get his singers to belt out the numbers when a to-do threatens to ruin the event…

It's a bad day for other locals, too.

Pregnant Chloe spreads the word about being homeless and hopes that her secret babydaddy, Charity's fiance Mack, will beg her to stay. But Mack isn't on the same page at all.

A row saw Amy tell her pregnant Chloe to move out of the house. Chloe hopes her babydaddy Mack will urge her to stay in the village but he does nothing of the sort.

Mack rues the day he had a one-night stand with Chloe after he'd rowed with Charity. Chloe's now pregnant and homeless and he just wants the problem to go away…

Nate's upset when his ex Tracy calls to say he won't be able to see their daughter Frankie until the New Year.

Nate's ex Tracy calls to say he won't be seeing their daughter Frankie until the New Year.

Sam and Lydia are in bits when Rhona tells them their pig has got to be put down.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub.