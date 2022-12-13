Emmerdale spoilers: Kyle Winchester confesses to killing Al?
Airs Thursday 22nd December 2022 on ITV at 7.00pm.
Emmerdale mums Moira Dingle and Amy Wyatt panic when 'killer' Kyle Winchester talks to the local copper (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Wanting to get back to 'normal', Moira Dingle and Amy Wyatt decide to take the kids to the village carol concert.
Their lives have been turned upside down since the deadly accident which saw Kyle accidentally shoot Al when he found his dad Cain rowing with him.
While Cain's taken the blame to protect his boy and is riding out his prison sentence, back in the village, Moira and Amy are trying to keep up appearances – and, crucially, keep a lid on the killer secret.
The women know it's a real gamble taking fragile Kyle to a party. The lad is consumed with guilt over what he's done, he's devastated that his dad is in jail, and just isn't coping.
They plan not to let Kyle out of their sight but the event is really busy and to their horror, they spot him talking to PC Swirling!
Will he unburden himself to the copper? Are things about to get a whole heap worse?
For the other revellers, Charles' charity choir do is lots of fun but the vicar finds himself having to up the singers' volume to drown out a right old to-do…
It's a bad day for other locals, too.
Pregnant Chloe spreads the word about being homeless and hopes that her secret babydaddy, Charity's fiance Mack, will beg her to stay. But Mack isn't on the same page at all.
Nate's upset when his ex Tracy calls to say he won't be able to see their daughter Frankie until the New Year.
Sam and Lydia are in bits when Rhona tells them their pig has got to be put down.
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years!
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
