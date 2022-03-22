Emmerdale spoilers: Laurel Thomas kisses her ex, Jai! Are they back on?
Airs Tuesday 29 March 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Laurel Thomas is an emotional mess in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Since Laurel split from Jai she's missed him like mad. But she just can't forgive or forget that he took out a huge loan in her name and nearly lost her everything… Or can she?
As she meets up with Jai – who's made it clear he's missing life at Mulberry with the kids – Laurel is in bits as she hands her ex the last of his things.
Having spoken to Bob about their split, and being mindful of Rhona and Marlon's ordeal which has shown everyone that life is just too short, Laurel's wavering.
Confused and emotional, the exes later end up kissing!
Does this mean they're back on?
Charity takes Moira to one side and asks if she'll speak to Mack for her.
But Moira's still fuming about Charity's flirty feckless ways and refuses to help the pub landlady get back with her brother.
With Marlon still in a terrible way following his stroke, the Dingles decide to record a family video to cheer him up.
As Paddy thinks about what he's going to say, his efforts fall short.
Meanwhile, at the hospital, the speech therapist starts working with Marlon who can barely talk. But Marlon's struggle to form even the easiest of words is clearly upsetting him.
Trying to buoy him up, Rhona doles out some tough love but after pushing Marlon a little too hard, a nurse gently advises her to ease up.
Later, Rhona's in a right state.
Concerned for his struggling friend, Paddy vows to do a better job being a support.
Rhona's relieved when Marlon accepts her apology. It's a step forward, indeed.
But the chef's still not ready to watch the Dingles' recording as he can't bear to be reminded of all that he's lost.
Emmerdale continues weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV.
