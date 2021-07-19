'Emmerdale' spoilers: Liv Flaherty breaks her brother Aaron's heart!

Teen drunk Liv Flaherty stoops to a new low in Monday's episode of Emmerdale (ITV, 7pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) is caught up in her brother Aaron Dingle's problems with his relationship with Ben Tucker (Simon Lennon). But rather than help Aaron (Danny Miller), alcoholic Liv kicks him where it hurts.

When Aaron finds Ben agonising over emotionally abusive texts from his dad, Warren, he urges Ben to delete them. Trying to protect himself, Ben takes Aaron's advice before apologising to Liv for lying about his connection to Warren, who she'd seen him with.

Aaron Dingle talks to Ben about moving out of his dad's place and into Mill with him and Liv. (Image credit: ITV)

Later, Ben agrees with Aaron about needing to remove the rest of his stuff from his dad's place but declines Aaron's offer to move in to Mill with him and Liv. Ben goes on to explain to Aaron that he can't risk living with another alcoholic.

Ben tells Aaron he can't live with another alcoholic after a stint with his drunk dad. (Image credit: ITV)

After all Liv's put Aaron through with her drinking and all the associated problems and lies – which have torn their little family apart – Ben's comment hits a nerve with Aaron who later lashes out at Liv when he finds her boozing at home.

As angry Aaron blames her for spoiling his relationship with Ben, drunk Liv bites back and tells her brother that the truth is that Ben just isn't that into him.

How will Aaron react to her cruel jibe?

Aaron lays into Liv, who's drunk and drinking, and blames her for ruining his relationship. (Image credit: ITV)

Liv bites back at Aaron and tells him Ben just isn't that into him. (Image credit: ITV)

There's more upset for April who's being trolled online. Seeking solace at her mum Donna's grave, April's joined by her friend Cathy who vows to help her, and suggests April doesn't tell her dad Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) about what's happening.

Will sensitive teen April keep Marlon from knowing that she's being bullied online again?

April is upset about being bullied online. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays (see our TV Guide for full listings).